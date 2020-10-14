Discrepancy in signal trade size

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Hi Experts,


My signal provider utilizes 5% of his 1,000 deposit to trigger a trade of 0.05 lot.
For my account deposit of 1,000 I setup to copy 95% of his trade size. Hence, I understand my size should be 95% of his trade size.

But the actual trades with me are always 0.03 lot.

Any explanation please?


Trades


Option

 
You can calculate possible lot size for subscribers by yourself using the example on the post #922 
Or you can read this small thread: signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ???
 
HEG Dana:
Hi Experts,


My signal provider utilizes 5% of his 1,000 deposit to trigger a trade of 0.05 lot.
For my account deposit of 1,000 I setup to copy 95% of his trade size. Hence, I understand my size should be 95% of his trade size.

But the actual trades with me are always 0.03 lot.

Any explanation please?




You are probably not using the same currency, so the 0.04 that you should have (if you were using the same currency) is becoming 0.03 due to currency conversion.

In case you are using the same currency, your balance and signal provider's balance is not exactly 1000, must have some difference that makes the 0.04 become 0.03.

 
Sergey Golubev:
You can calculate possible lot size for subscribers by yourself using the example on the post #922 
Or you can read this small thread: signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ???
Thank you Sergey
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You are probably not using the same currency, so the 0.04 that you should have (if you were using the same currency) is becoming 0.03 due to currency conversion.

In case you are using the same currency, your balance and signal provider's balance is not exactly 1000, must have some difference that makes the 0.04 become 0.03.


Thank you Eleni


Yes my actual balance is 800.

But isn't the 95% in the signa'sl option window refers to my balance rather than the actual size of the provider?

 
HEG Dana:


Thank you Eleni


Yes my actual balance is 800.

But isn't the 95% in the signa'sl option window refers to my balance rather than the actual size of the provider?

The 95% setting is telling MQL5 signal copying system to use 95% of your balance in signal copying.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

The 95% setting is telling MQL5 signal copying system to use 95% of your balance in signal copying.


Yes that is what I understood, so if my deposit is 800 that should give me a size of 0.04 not 0.03.

Anyway you've been a great help to clarify the issue.

Thank you

 
HEG Dana:


Yes that is what I understood, so if my deposit is 800 that should give me a size of 0.04 not 0.03.

Anyway you've been a great help to clarify the issue.

Thank you

What is the precise signal provider's balance?

If the calculation results in a 0.0399 lot size, its not rounded up to 0.04, but down to 0.03.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

What is the precise signal provider's balance?

If the calculation results in a 0.0399 lot size, its not rounded up to 0.04, but down to 0.03.


The provider balance is 1282

 
HEG Dana:


The provider balance is 1282



Just got the answer, the provider is using a fixed lot of 0.05 rather than using the Maximum Percentage at Risk to calculate the size

 
HEG Dana:



Just got the answer, the provider is using a fixed lot of 0.05 rather than using the Maximum Percentage at Risk to calculate the size

No, the provider has 1282 balance and you 800, using 95%, so the correct size is 0.03.

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