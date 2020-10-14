Discrepancy in signal trade size
Or you can read this small thread: signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ???
Hi Experts,
My signal provider utilizes 5% of his 1,000 deposit to trigger a trade of 0.05 lot.
For my account deposit of 1,000 I setup to copy 95% of his trade size. Hence, I understand my size should be 95% of his trade size.
But the actual trades with me are always 0.03 lot.
Any explanation please?
You are probably not using the same currency, so the 0.04 that you should have (if you were using the same currency) is becoming 0.03 due to currency conversion.
In case you are using the same currency, your balance and signal provider's balance is not exactly 1000, must have some difference that makes the 0.04 become 0.03.
You can calculate possible lot size for subscribers by yourself using the example on the post #922
Or you can read this small thread: signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ???
You are probably not using the same currency, so the 0.04 that you should have (if you were using the same currency) is becoming 0.03 due to currency conversion.
In case you are using the same currency, your balance and signal provider's balance is not exactly 1000, must have some difference that makes the 0.04 become 0.03.
Thank you Eleni
Yes my actual balance is 800.
But isn't the 95% in the signa'sl option window refers to my balance rather than the actual size of the provider?
Thank you Eleni
Yes my actual balance is 800.
But isn't the 95% in the signa'sl option window refers to my balance rather than the actual size of the provider?
The 95% setting is telling MQL5 signal copying system to use 95% of your balance in signal copying.
The 95% setting is telling MQL5 signal copying system to use 95% of your balance in signal copying.
Yes that is what I understood, so if my deposit is 800 that should give me a size of 0.04 not 0.03.
Anyway you've been a great help to clarify the issue.
Thank you
Yes that is what I understood, so if my deposit is 800 that should give me a size of 0.04 not 0.03.
Anyway you've been a great help to clarify the issue.
Thank you
What is the precise signal provider's balance?
If the calculation results in a 0.0399 lot size, its not rounded up to 0.04, but down to 0.03.
What is the precise signal provider's balance?
If the calculation results in a 0.0399 lot size, its not rounded up to 0.04, but down to 0.03.
The provider balance is 1282
The provider balance is 1282
Just got the answer, the provider is using a fixed lot of 0.05 rather than using the Maximum Percentage at Risk to calculate the size
Just got the answer, the provider is using a fixed lot of 0.05 rather than using the Maximum Percentage at Risk to calculate the size
No, the provider has 1282 balance and you 800, using 95%, so the correct size is 0.03.
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My signal provider utilizes 5% of his 1,000 deposit to trigger a trade of 0.05 lot.
For my account deposit of 1,000 I setup to copy 95% of his trade size. Hence, I understand my size should be 95% of his trade size.
But the actual trades with me are always 0.03 lot.
Any explanation please?