Experts: FiboArc
i am getting error "unknown object error" 4201 in terminal. Also, PLEASE, create english version AND add option to disable money management; so i can use my own. I am amateur coder, but i get errors when i attempt comment out the mm and trail stop sections.
Hello
Don't change the code and you will not have errors,i can not help you if you create new errors,about money management read the description on the EAs page,about english version well the EA is in english also the description is in english.
Dear Aharon Tzadik,
first of all thanks for publishing your EA.
I have the same problem like Revo Trades. "ERR_UNKNOWN_OBJECT_PROPERTY, 4201". I didn't change the source code.
This error appears to occur only in the case of buy orders. All of my open trades are currently only sell orders.
I'd be happy to get a response. Thank you very much.
Best regards,
Caligula89
Dear Aharon Tzadik,
first of all thanks for publishing your EA.
I have the same problem like Revo Trades. "ERR_UNKNOWN_OBJECT_PROPERTY, 4201". I didn't change the source code.
This error appears to occur only in the case of buy orders. All of my open trades are currently only sell orders.
I'd be happy to get a response. Thank you very much.
Best regards,
Caligula89
Hello Caligula89,
Revo Trades had an error called "Error opening buy order:4021" this is not a problem,it means that the tearms of moving averages are met but there is no signal from the graphical object to buy\sell,this is not a malfunction but a message that tells you the situation you are in ,if you do not want to see the error than you can delete line 222+236,you can work with the EA without worrying.
Hello Aharon Tzadik,
thanks for your response and explanation.
Two buy oders were even opened previously :)
kind regards
Hi Aharon Tzadik,
Thank you for your efforts. Really appreciate it.
I have question. Could you please explain how this ea works? and what is the best setting for trading with 3 decimal points price? currently I only trade with crude and brent? any best setting you can share?
Thank you in advance. Really appreciate all your efforts.
I have question. Could you please explain how this ea works? and what is the best setting for trading with 3 decimal points price? currently I only trade with crude and brent? any
Hello
The EA trades with Fibonacci levels, do not worry about points because there is a function that deals with it, there is no set up you need to perform back test with the values that you see on the EAs description you need to read it carefully and watch the video.
Hi Guys,
I always got this error for BUY.
"Error opening BUY order : 4201"
Any solution to solve this error? This EA never open buy order.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
FiboArc:
"FiboArc" EA draws Fibonacci Arcs on chart and trades with price breakthrough,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik