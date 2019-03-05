How Forex Pairs Moves?
If USDCAD pair or CAD have connection with Oil
Same AUD have connection with any thing looking answer from experts?
I got this from some source but I don't remember where. I'm not sure of the veracity or if this is what you are looking for . . . .
Market can be divided into:
Europe (EUR, GBP, CHF)
Commodities (AUD, NZD, CAD)
Safe Haven (USD, JPY, EUR, CHF)
CAD follows price of oil
More - from this post #10
Also known as "The Aussie" the Australian Dollar is heavily dependant upon the price of gold as the Australian economy is the world's 3rd largest producer of gold. As of this lesson interest rates in Australia are also among the highest in the Industrialized world creating significant demand for Australian Dollars from speculators looking to profit from the high yield the currency and other Australian Dollar denominated assets offer.
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If USDCAD pair or CAD have connection with Oil
Same AUD have connection with any thing looking answer from experts?