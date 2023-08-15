How to insert an image in my topic ?
I can attach image like that: place mouse to the space of the post (where the image should be placed), and use this button:
If you do not have this button so it means that you registered on the forum several days ago and having low forum rating;
you can attach the image only in this case (as attachment) -
I can attach image like that: place mouse to the space of the post (where the image should be placed), and use this button:
If you do not have this button so it means that you registered on the forum several days ago and having low forum rating;
you can attach the image only in this case (as attachment) -
I don't have that button (icon with mountain) like in your image.
You can see how it looks on me in the attached picture.
Yes, I'm new here (I have created my account at 6 August 2023).
So where can I find the exact rules for my case, that answer to the questions below:
1. For a new user, how many days must pass to be able to use the "Insert Image" button?
2. For a new user, what is the minimum rating to be able to use the "Insert Image" button?
3. Are questions 1 and 2 cumulative?
So where can I find the exact rules for my case, that answer to the questions below:
1. For a new user, how many days must pass to be able to use the "Insert Image" button?
2. For a new user, what is the minimum rating to be able to use the "Insert Image" button?
3. Are questions 1 and 2 cumulative?
You can create the interesting/usefull posts/threads, and your rating will be increased in one day, and you will see those "image button".
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Hi,
1. How to insert an image in my topic ?
I want the image to be seen directly, without clicking, like the images from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/277762
I don't have the "Insert Image" icon.
2. Also, I have tried to paste here an image from my Clipboard.
I can see that image when I'm writting my new topic, but when I post my topic (by clicking "Add" button), the image is no longer visibile. Why ?
3. There is "Attach file" button, but then the image attached have to be clicked to see the image.
This option does not help me.
Thank you !