What is "Additional verification" ?
- Seller profile additional verification & withdraw fund limited
- Withdrawals are frozen. Have you ever had that happen?
- Additional Account Verification
Same for me.
I've read a lot of people with this issue in these days.....
Also support team do not reply to my messages
Same for me.
I've read a lot of people with this issue in these days.....
Also support team do not reply to my messages
Do u have problem to withdraw ur balance? How u to solve this?
I don't know... My withdraw is limited to $0.01.
I've received same message as you and no one of support team reply to my messages... It's not correct because I've earned this money legally, I need to buy my commodities and I can't.
I don't know... My withdraw is limited to $0.01.
I've received same message as you and no one of support team reply to my messages... It's not correct because I've earned this money legally, I need to buy my commodities and I can't.
We have same problem.
Can you give me a link (thread forum) that related to this issue?
It is the only account that I have.
I believe they may be having an issue with your client payment(I mean Copy client payments )
or your withdraw method.
Just wait they will do the right thing,
as there is always a good reason for every delay.
Am just saying
I'm limited to withdraw my balance after i have this message (from sistem).
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