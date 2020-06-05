What is "Additional verification" ?

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[Deleted]  
I'm limited to withdraw my balance after i have this message (from sistem).
Anyone can explain to me? How to solve this?
 

Same for me.

I've read a lot of people with this issue in these days.....

Also support team do not reply to my messages

[Deleted]  
Fabio Cavalloni:

Same for me.

I've read a lot of people with this issue in these days.....

Also support team do not reply to my messages

Do u have problem to withdraw ur balance? How u to solve this?
 
Atep Juyanda:
Do u have problem to withdraw ur balance? How u to solve this?

I don't know... My withdraw is limited to $0.01.

I've received same message as you and no one of support team reply to my messages... It's not correct because I've earned this money legally, I need to buy my commodities and I can't.

[Deleted]  
Fabio Cavalloni:

I don't know... My withdraw is limited to $0.01.

I've received same message as you and no one of support team reply to my messages... It's not correct because I've earned this money legally, I need to buy my commodities and I can't.

When u get it message (from sistem) ?
Do u have another account in mql5? 

I also limited (0.01usd max withdraw perday).
 

It is the only account that I have.

[Deleted]   
We have same problem.
Can you give me a link (thread forum) that related to this issue?
[Deleted]  
Fabio Cavalloni:

It is the only account that I have.

Ok.. i hope this problem can be solved
 

I believe they may be having an issue with your client payment(I mean Copy client payments ) 

or your withdraw method. 

Just wait they will do the right thing,

as there is always a good reason for every delay.



Am just saying 

 
I've a same issue with that problem. Support team can't help. We need to contact to the financial support team or financial manager. But general support team don't gave related their contact. My Embassy said that the contact phone number is not from the Crypus. Thanks.
 
Atep Juyanda:
I'm limited to withdraw my balance after i have this message (from sistem).
Anyone can explain to me? How to solve this?
I got it too last monday , it was resolved by friday afternoon , I think they want to recheck accounts for some type of fraud.
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