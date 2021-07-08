I don't know what happened with my account, who can help me?
You should wait for the situation to be solved by itself (and it is only I can suggest sorry) ..
Who can help me to solve this problem?
What is the problem?
What is the problem?
How to make the prompt disappear?
Financial transactions are limited after trying to deposit funds from MasterCard additional.
I confirmed my password via SMS, but I still got restrictions for unknown reasons.
Please remove the restrictions on depositing funds from MasterCard
Thank you
I do not know that I was connected through the house Router and separated the connection and contacted via mobile and Dahrat message is this: Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team
I do not know that I was connected through the house Router and separated the connection and contacted via mobile and Dahrat message is this: Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team
My profile is limited till 22 apr 2030
The other your profile?
If it is fake autoban ("autoban because your IP became to be IP of the spammer") so you can do the following:
If you have dynamic IP address (majority of internet users are having dynamic IP) so - switch your PC off and restart your modem/router; the IP address will be changed and this "red banner" will be disappeared). It is the usual situation: I got this fake autoban by IP two times for example .. so - now I know how to fix it by myself.
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The "Financial operations are limited. Please contact our technical support team" prompt appear.
I contacted with the Support Team, but the Support Team lets me use the forum to ask for help.
Who can help me to solve this problem?