Additional Account Verification
Jefferson Metha:
Good day.
How long does this Account Verification, shown in image take.
Good day.
How long does this Account Verification, shown in image take.
I have the SAME problem. It's been about two weeks now, hope they fix it soon for me.
Michael Yu:
I have the SAME problem. It's been about two weeks now, hope they fix it soon for me.
on the 17th right, like my self today Tuesday exactly 2 weeks
Jefferson,
Have Service Desk fix this problem for you yet? They still have not fix mine.
Anyone else having problem with taking out fund?
Hey guys, be patient! From Christmas till yesterday Jan 6 MQ has closed their office and now they are working opff the heap ...
Michael Yu:Yes I put money into account in can not withdraw
Jefferson,
Have Service Desk fix this problem for you yet? They still have not fix mine.
Anyone else having problem with taking out fund?
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How long does this Account Verification, shown in image take.