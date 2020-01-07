Additional Account Verification

New comment
 
Good day. 

How long does this Account Verification, shown in image take. 

 
Jefferson Metha:
Good day. 

How long does this Account Verification, shown in image take. 

I have the SAME problem.  It's been about two weeks now, hope they fix it soon for me.

 
Michael Yu:

I have the SAME problem.  It's been about two weeks now, hope they fix it soon for me.

on the 17th right, like my self today Tuesday exactly 2 weeks

 

Jefferson,

Have Service Desk fix this problem for you yet?  They still have not fix mine.

Anyone else having problem with taking out fund?

 
Hey guys, be patient! From Christmas till yesterday Jan 6 MQ has closed their office and now they are working opff the heap ...
[Deleted]  
Michael Yu:

Jefferson,

Have Service Desk fix this problem for you yet?  They still have not fix mine.

Anyone else having problem with taking out fund?

Yes I put money into account in can not withdraw
New comment