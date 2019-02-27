How to get signals from indicator to EA
it means the author is not real author for your indicator :)
Even to me it seemed a strange answer.
But I would like to understand how to solve the problem.
Even to me it seemed a strange answer.
But I would like to understand how to solve the problem.
if you share your open source codes someone can be solve it for youotherwise it will be hard
if you share your open source codes someone can be solve it for youotherwise it will be hard
Unfortunately I have not written the code yet because I have stuck on this question. I tried using the iCustom function but it does not seem to be a solution. Inside the Objects window I can see the strings of the patterns but I did not understand how to access this information. If I can find a solution I will be happy to share the code. But I need a suggestion to keep going.
First open Data Window and check for indicator buffers. Maybe you will find them there ;)
If not you have to enumerate all chart objects, find the OBJ_TEXT ones with names that are interesting to you and check their TIME.
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I purchased a Candlestick pattern indicator on the MT5 Market. I would like to capture the signals coming from this indicator to process them in an expert advisor but I could not read the data from the buffer.
The signal appears as text on a specific candle, here is an example:
I tried to contact the developer and he replied like this:
hi. All singnals are in object list. The all created as objects. Don't know how to add it in advisor - never did it. Got only 1 buffer, but can't find what. Did this indi year ago...
In other indi i got 2 buffers and they set like 0,1. Muy be that means than it use 0 buffer.
My question is: how do I access the information reported by the text objects?