lotsizes are not in ratio and too small
(1) Check your Leverage. It must be same as NOVA
(2) Your Lot size will not be exactly 1/3. It will be (LOT VALUE of NOVA X 0.95/3), then it will be rounded down again.
(3) If you need straight forward solution then, you may use FOREX TRADE COPIER where you can independently define your LOT VALUE.
Thanks
Paul
And this is the example about how to canculate lot size (you can use this example to calculate/to check your lot size) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.19 16:40
You can calculate your lot size using the following example (from General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 article):
Let's consider a specific example of using the volumes management system:
- Provider: balance 15 000 USD, leverage 1:100
- Subscriber1: balance 40 000 EUR, leverage 1:200, deposit load percentage 50%
- Subscriber2: balance 5 000 EUR, leverage 1:50, deposit load percentage 35%
- EURUSD exchange rate = 1.2700
Calculation of Provider's and Subscriber's position volumes ratio:
- Balances ratio considering specified part of the deposit in percentage terms:
Subscriber1: (40 000 * 0,5) / 15 000 = 1,3333 (133.33%)
Subscriber2: (5 000 * 0,35) / 15 000 = 0,1166 (11.66%)
- After considering the leverages:
Subscriber1: the leverage of Subscriber1 (1:200) is greater than Provider's one (1:100), thus correction on leverages is not performed
Subscriber2: 0,1166 * (50 / 100) = 0,0583 (5.83%)
- After considering currency rates of the deposits at the moment of calculation:
Subscriber1: 1,3333 * 1,2700 = 1,6933 (169.33%)
Subscriber2: 0,0583 * 1,2700 = 0,0741 (7.41%)
- Total percentage value after the rounding (performed using a multistep algorithm):
Subscriber1: 160% or 1.6 ratio
Subscriber2: 7% or 0.07 ratio
Thus under the given conditions, Provider's deal with volume of 1 lot will be copied:
- to Subscriber1 account in amount of 160% - volume of 1.6 lots
- to Subscriber2 account in amount of 7% - volume of 0.07 lots
- 2013.04.18
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear members / admin / moderator,
I have a subscription to a signal and connected my MT4 with the signal.
(also connected my account to the MT4-VPN)
And configured the options - signal tab, see screenshot below
My balance is 1/3 of the NOVA's balance.
Nova placed serveral trades today and last friday.
The problem
For all trades the lotsizes are not in protion. They are too small.
For the last trade his lotsize was 3, so my trade should be around 1.0
But it was 0.21.
What is the problem & how can I Fix this issue. Please help me.
ps. The buy trade in the background was just for testing. There are no other manual trades.