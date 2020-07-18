Suggestion on CPU for a new Pc

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Hi everyone, I wanted to build a new pc for real-time trading but I'm really undecided on which cpu to take for my use. I premise that the idea would also be to keep the PC for 7/8 years and the main use at the time I would do would be to run 10/12 MT4 (no backtesting,10 to 50 open real time charts more or less(for every mt4), and there could be a use of some heavy indicators) + 2/3 virtual machine (Android emulator and testing some software) + Chrome with about 40 open cards + some lesser softwares. My idea was oriented towards an 8700k or 2700x and maybe a 9700k, but really I'm very undecided, what do you recommend? Also I wanted to ask you 32GB of Ram would be fine?
 

There is one thread on rus part of the forum (you can read this thread using in-built translation feature which exists on every post of the forum.
It is the first post on this thread - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I want to build a PC to work with MT 5, what advice and why?

Vladimir Pastushak , 2019.02.11 18:37

It's time to completely upgrade your PC.

The main task of PC testing and optimization of programs for MT 5

Cost does not matter.

Since I am far behind the current trends, then expert recommendations are needed, I hope the MT 5 developers will give a couple of tips.

Which processor to choose?

What RAM, frequency, how much is preferable?

Motherboard?

On the disks is a separate question, will the increase in SSD on Pci expres give?

Maybe something else must be taken into account?

 

For example - 

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But that thread talks about MT5 and "task of PC testing and optimization of programs" so it's completely off topic from my request regarding MT4 and real-time trading.
 

Obviously a faster, more powerful machine will bring more comfort, but you can trade on basically all machines from windows 7 and up.

And a faster machine usually has more expensive hardware, so it all depends how much you are willing to spend on it.

It's not that, for example an i7 will be more profitable then a i5 CPU so ask yourself if you are asking the right questions here...

What do you really want, and what do you need to achieve that ?

It's not all about the hardware.

 
be profitable or not, that's another matter. Each of us is different and must find the way that suits us the most. My question instead is to know which is the best cpu with the right price / performance to run the programs fluently without having lag or be unresponsive for my use
 

If you want to keep PC for 7/8 years and do all stuffs you want, go for a motherboard that supports 64gb/128gb ram, a good Nvme and a processor with as many cores you can pay for.

If you are serious about trading (with big money and all those mt4 instances and charts) you should go for a cloud server and don't mix with another tasks you have to do.

 

The terminal or some indicators can always lag or hang for many reasons.

No matter what machine you use.

The answer to your question is that it's not possible to have a machine that does what you desire.

 
Romeu Bertho:

If you want to keep PC for 7/8 years and do all stuffs you want, go for a motherboard that supports 64gb/128gb ram, a good Nvme and a processor with as many cores you can pay for.

If you are serious about trading (with big money and all those mt4 instances and charts) you should go for a cloud server and don't mix with another tasks you have to do.

unfortunately I do not have much money, look for something more moderate, your advice is very professional, but out of my reach and too excessive for my use, however, thanks for the advice
 
Marco vd Heijden:

The terminal or some indicators can always lag or hang for many reasons.

No matter what machine you use.

The answer to your question is that it's not possible to have a machine that does what you desire.

ok that the terminal or indicators may have lag or hang, it is true, but one thing is because they do not work well and another is because the hardware is not up to support the load
 

The platform is so incredibly buggy that you can make it hang on demand.

And the load depends on how much charts you open and and how heavy the indicators you load on it.

But that usually happens in low ram environments.

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