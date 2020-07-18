Suggestion on CPU for a new Pc
- Advice on Optimal Hardware for EA Backtesting with MQL5
- Really i can't figure out...
- optimising gives different results each time I do it
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I want to build a PC to work with MT 5, what advice and why?
Vladimir Pastushak , 2019.02.11 18:37
It's time to completely upgrade your PC.
The main task of PC testing and optimization of programs for MT 5
Cost does not matter.
Since I am far behind the current trends, then expert recommendations are needed, I hope the MT 5 developers will give a couple of tips.
Which processor to choose?
What RAM, frequency, how much is preferable?
Motherboard?
On the disks is a separate question, will the increase in SSD on Pci expres give?
Maybe something else must be taken into account?
For example -
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Automatic translation feature - we can read and post/write on every language part of the forum:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13348
- 2013.08.09
- www.mql5.com
Obviously a faster, more powerful machine will bring more comfort, but you can trade on basically all machines from windows 7 and up.
And a faster machine usually has more expensive hardware, so it all depends how much you are willing to spend on it.
It's not that, for example an i7 will be more profitable then a i5 CPU so ask yourself if you are asking the right questions here...
What do you really want, and what do you need to achieve that ?
It's not all about the hardware.
If you want to keep PC for 7/8 years and do all stuffs you want, go for a motherboard that supports 64gb/128gb ram, a good Nvme and a processor with as many cores you can pay for.
If you are serious about trading (with big money and all those mt4 instances and charts) you should go for a cloud server and don't mix with another tasks you have to do.
The terminal or some indicators can always lag or hang for many reasons.
No matter what machine you use.
The answer to your question is that it's not possible to have a machine that does what you desire.
If you want to keep PC for 7/8 years and do all stuffs you want, go for a motherboard that supports 64gb/128gb ram, a good Nvme and a processor with as many cores you can pay for.
If you are serious about trading (with big money and all those mt4 instances and charts) you should go for a cloud server and don't mix with another tasks you have to do.
The terminal or some indicators can always lag or hang for many reasons.
No matter what machine you use.
The answer to your question is that it's not possible to have a machine that does what you desire.
The platform is so incredibly buggy that you can make it hang on demand.
And the load depends on how much charts you open and and how heavy the indicators you load on it.
But that usually happens in low ram environments.
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