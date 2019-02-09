Cannot log into the community on MT5 and then install purchase indercator

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Hi,


I cannot download a purchase indicator, it is on the terminal but when drag and drop onto a chart does not load.


Thanks

 

You are on Windows (not Linux, not MacOS, not Parallel or similar), right?

  • And if you downloaded indicator directly from Metatrader,
  • and if you see it in Market folder, -

and can not attach it to the chart - contact with the seller.


 

Hi,

I seem not to be able to log into the community at all so do not see Download but the Buy / Test:



And when trying to log in here, the box goes away and does not appear to log in. I tried wrong password on purpose, and did not even get a wrong PW prompt. So that could mean cannot connect?


 
Community login/pass is your forum login/pass.
 

It is what I found related to this issue - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Problem to connect MQL5 account on MT4

Aytugan Khafizov, 2018.11.09 14:36

Please try below actions:


1) Close all terminals - MT4 and MT5

2) Delete folder C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community

3) Launch terminal and log in into MQL5


P.S. You can reach "Community" folder through "File => Open Data Folder" terminal's menu, and go to parrent folder.

or

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Problem to connect MQL5 account on MT4

Marsel, 2018.11.09 16:12

Try to delete profiles and history folders from terminal's folder (C:\Users\<USERNAME>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\<SOME_RANDOM_DIGITS_AND_LETTERS>)
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