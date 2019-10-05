Trinomial expansion
Sum = 3^n.
From here
int n = 9; int a_array[][]; a_array[0][0] = 1; for(int i=1;i<=n;i++) { for(int k=0;k<=(2*i);k++) { a_array[i][k] = ((k-2)>=0)?a_array[i-1][k-2]:0 + ((k-1)>=0)?a_array[i-1][k-1]:0 + (k<=(2*i))?a_array[i-1][k]:0; }; };Perhaps I am getting closer. Am I?
I saw another trader trading bimodal - multimodal distributions.But how do you trade the bimodal - multimodal distributions ?Do you evaluate your trading results on multimodal trinomial distribution criteria? Do you trade the multimodal trinomial distribution of price? etc..
When I google ''multimodal trinomial distribution criteria for trading'' I can only find few papers based on option pricing.
I saw another trader trading bimodal - multimodal distributions.But how do you trade the bimodal - multimodal distributions ?Do you evaluate your trading results on multimodal trinomial distribution criteria? Do you trade the multimodal trinomial distribution of price? etc..
When I google ''multimodal trinomial distribution criteria for trading'' I can only find few papers based on option pricing.
Take a close look at the following book and tell me if there is a support and resistance based on the volumes. Where will the price land?
If you want to do this in MQL the problem is the dynamic 2-dimensional array. As far as I know you can only resize one dimension but not two. Let's assume you know the maximum value of n, say MAX_N, that would make things easier.
What you want is the Trinomial Triangle as shown in #4, especially the values of the center row (1,1,3,7,19,...) and the sum thereof. From all what I've read in the article you have to compute the values recursively.
#define MAX_N 10 int Triangle[MAX_N+1][MAX_N+1]; void TriangleInit() { Triangle[0][0] = 1; for(int n=1;n<=MAX_N;n++) { for(int k=0;k<=n;k++) { Triangle[n][k] = (k-1>=0 ? Triangle[n-1][k-1] : Triangle[n-1][1]) + (n-1>=k ? Triangle[n-1][k] : 0) + (n-1>=k+1 ? Triangle[n-1][k+1] : 0); } } } int Trinomial(int n,int k) { if(k<0) k=-k; return (n>=0 && k<=n ? Triangle[n][k] : 0); }
The rows of the triangle are counted from 0 upwards that is n>=0, and the middle column is denoted by k=0. That means Trinomial(4,0) is expected to return 19 (row 4, middle column.)
The sum of all values above a center value at row n is built by summing up Trinomial(i,0) for i<n.
- en.wikipedia.org
Take a close look at the following book and tell me if there is a support and resistance based on the volumes. Where will the price land?
An order book means nothing. Virtual SL/TP, Iceberg orders, even fake
orders, volume that is not executed could mean anything. Why throw heavy computations against an order book?
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Let's take the following polynomial (which is closely related to the binomial expansion, and it is in fact a particular case of trinomial expansion):
It's expansion gives a series of coefficients, depending solely on n.
and so on...
The sum of the coefficients is simply n3.
The function, I believe, should look like this: