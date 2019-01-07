Help required to understand the error while modifying an indicator.
Well known build 1940 bug. Deal with it or use an other version.
Thanks for the reply, could you please share with me the link or an older version which is free of this bug because I am unable to find an older version to download.
Thanks for the reply, could you please share with me the link or an older version which is free of this bug because I am unable to find an older version to download.
You could always try the beta version (use MetaTrader Demo account).
I think the last stable release was 1881. I've put it here (for a week).
https://mega.nz/#F!uoI2BIaC!-Uthow1RiuAVJff3qwzK8Q
Just copy it over existing files of the same name, and do not allow MT5 to install over them when it asks.
You could always try the beta version (use MetaTrader Demo account).
I think the last stable release was 1881. I've put it here (for a week).
https://mega.nz/#F!uoI2BIaC!-Uthow1RiuAVJff3qwzK8Q
Just copy it over existing files of the same name, and do not allow MT5 to install over them when it asks.
:D it worked, Thanks a lot :)
Hi, can you share me the indicator? am interested in price action stuff.
well as i am still doing r&d by trying to explore custom patterns, for which i had bought this customized indicator via freelance long time ago, but as my developer is no longer available therefore asked here for help, as a result; my indicator might not be that helpful to you but anyways, all i can suggest you is to google Price Action Patterns or Price Action Bars or Candlestick Patterns and you'll find lots of them (easily 25+). Study and analyze them, maybe after that you would be able to specifically conceptualize what you want and than get an indicator for it, until then you can try your ideas with this freely available indicator.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20058
Hope it helps.
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I am having an indicator which displays a couple of price action patterns and it's working 100% perfectly in MT5 build 1940, but as soon as i make even a slightest change in displaying one of the pattern, then i am getting this "Access violation" error in Experts tab.
if(close[i-2] > close[i-3] && close[i-1] > close[i-2])
rest all stays same without any modification, is my indicator encoded with a no change script or am i doing something incorrectly?