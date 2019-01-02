DMI differences between MT4 & Tradestation
Hi all,
I have a strategy I have developed on tradestation that I want to automate on mt4 however the DMI function appears very different on both platforms to the point they are incomparable. I have got them on the same timezone & timeframe with same settings supposedly not sure what else to investigate. Any help gratefully received.
Thanks
Jade
Maybe you can check on a third platofrm, let's say, Tradingview, or any other online platform who has DMI indicator and you can prove to you who is right and who is wrong...
;)
Hi all,
I have a strategy I have developed on tradestation that I want to automate on mt4 however the DMI function appears very different on both platforms to the point they are incomparable. I have got them on the same timezone & timeframe with same settings supposedly not sure what else to investigate. Any help gratefully received.
Thanks
Jade
Do you know a little about coding and features applied differently in every next variation of DMI (or within any type of indicator) - how you can compare a car with the other till they have same specifications
In the picture attached is a general view of DMI types (not all even) - then every single folder contains dozens further variations
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Hi all,
I have a strategy I have developed on tradestation that I want to automate on mt4 however the DMI function appears very different on both platforms to the point they are incomparable. I have got them on the same timezone & timeframe with same settings supposedly not sure what else to investigate. Any help gratefully received.
Thanks
Jade