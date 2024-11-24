Trading with many multiple EAs
Ok thanks for that I knew I could have many diferent EAs on MT4. I didnt know how many but now I know its up to 100 !
But my question is can the EAs interfer with each other ?
That is what I think has happend in my initial post. What are your thoughts on that ? My thoughts are yes they can so you need to be careful with the right settings.
(So someone has deleted the previous post maybe it was related to advertising ?)
Hi Fred...
Not shy to just throw it out there are you....lol
Your question is quite simple but yet complex....
The "Simple" answer is that "No" EA's can not interfere with each other - simply because they cannot trade at the same time.... BUT, if you want 5 (as an eg.) EA's trading 1 trading account run on 5 different computers. then "Yes" you can set this up... as long as they are not trading the same currency pairs... OR using the same "Mgic" Numbers....
w.r.t having 100 EA's/Charts up and running at the same time....
You're an idiot... lol...
... depending on the CPU processing and RAM requirements... I doubt very much whether you could run more than 5 EA's on an I3.... I limit my I7 to 4... but my EA is pretty intense...
But, you obviously don't have a clue what you are talking about... so, feel free to ask any questions... maybe I can save you some money...Was that a "Live" account that you suddenly had issues with...? Because that could definitely be the issue here...
Mike T I have been trading for 20 years so I do have some idea what Im talking about.
Im not as stupid as you may think and you dont need to be so rude with your comments.
In theory it is possible to run 100 EAs.
Im running 11 EAs at the moment on different currency combinations working just fine at the moment Live.
Also did the same in simulations.
Thanks for your input nevertheless.
Mike T I have been trading for 20 years so I do have some idea what Im talking about.
Im not as stupid as you may think and you dont need to be so rude with your comments.
In theory it is possible to run 100 EAs.
Im running 11 EAs at the moment on different currency combinations working just fine at the moment Live.
Also did the same in simulations.
Thanks for your input nevertheless.
My apologies Fred... I wasn't trying to be personal....
I always keep an eye on my "Task Manager"... this tells me what the "load" is on my CPU and RAM.... but remember to run a RAM "cleaning" software (such as CCleaner or Advance System Care) as well to get the accurate RAM usage figure... (RAM normally spikes at the startup but then settles down)....
I'd still love to know why you would want to run 100 EA's at the same time... surly running the 11 that you have already going should suffice... Just wondering...Sorry, to get back to your question though... I would think that you should be looking at your "Free Margin" and not your "Equity"... I would use a percentage of "Free Margin" as opposed to your "Equity".... this way you should stay within your brokers trading requirements....
Hi Fred,
could your broker answer your question ?,
may I ask, do you have the same stop out logic in every of your eleven running EAs ?
I run 3 to 4 EAs inVPS,I try to avoid this in declaring one of my running EAs as Master and the others as Slave and do a cross communication via Orders with special meaning of MagicNo so the other EAs do know what to do e.g. stop trading or so, even I put some logic into the slaves not to trade at special market beheaviors so I have to focus just the master,
but I guess in a speed price-move the delay time of brokers server and your own plattform connection might be too big to bring the fingers at the right time inside the game, still remember the time the SNB gave up the 1,20 floor or the so called flash crush starting this year.
My experience in VPS, as more EA run as more problems they create in speedy market condition with unexpected beheaviour, I try to avoid in run multi crosses in one EA
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Im currently trading with 7 different EAs working on 17 different currencies and timeframes and trading for the last several months making good money.
But last night I got stopped out in a deep drawdown and I think its because one of the Stops I set with one of the EAs effected my account balance as a whole.
My Stop was to stop out 18% of my equity if it got to that point. But I thought it would only be for the one EA. But I think it has done it for all my other EAs as well and read my whole account balance rather than just for that one EA.
Would this be correct ? Im trying to ask my Broker but there on holiday atm.
Does anyone have any advice on trading multiple EAs ? My thoughts were to trade as many different ones as possible to diversify my risk. (I traded the Demo account for almost 6 months and it did brilliantly ! Lol)
I wanted to put individual Stops on each different EA but it seems this may not be possible.
What are peoples thoughts ?
Below are screenshots of what happened. Am I thinking correctly ?