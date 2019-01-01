Draw two fixed horizontal lines in the chart.

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Happy new year to everybody. I am still studying mql4 and the idea of putting two fixed horizontal lines on the chart is difficult to code. My idea is that...I have 1 open trade in the chart. for example, a "buy trade" and i want to put automatically the two horizontal lines below the OrderOpenPrice (like OrderOpenPrice - 4pips below and the other will 20pips below the OrderOpenPrice. I tried to study some scripts which is available in this website but still i cannot get the idea,because the example in here is a moving horizontal line based on the price. In this picture, I manually attached the horizontal lines; and i want to make a code that will attached it directly as the EA open a trade position, I hope that theres someone who is generous that can help me in terms of coding.... Happy new year again and God Bless you all...
  
// Functions:
//- HLineCreate()
//- HLineMove()
//- HLineDelete()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Create the horizontal line                                       | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool HLineCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID 
                 const string          name="HLine",      // line name 
                 const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index 
                 double                price=0,           // line price 
                 const color           clr=clrRed,        // line color 
                 const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style 
                 const int             width=1,           // line width 
                 const bool            back=false,        // in the background 
                 const bool            selection=true,    // highlight to move 
                 const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list 
                 const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click 
  { 
//--- if the price is not set, set it at the current Bid price level 
   if(!price) 
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- create a horizontal line 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_HLINE,sub_window,0,price)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to create a horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- set line color 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); 
//--- set line display style 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); 
//--- set line width 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); 
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); 
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the line by mouse 
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be 
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter 
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); 
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); 
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Move horizontal line                                             | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool HLineMove(const long   chart_ID=0,   // chart's ID 
               const string name="HLine", // line name 
               double       price=0)      // line price 
  { 
//--- if the line price is not set, move it to the current Bid price level 
   if(!price) 
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- move a horizontal line 
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,0,price)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to move the horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Delete a horizontal line                                         | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool HLineDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,   // chart's ID 
                 const string name="HLine") // line name 
  { 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- delete a horizontal line 
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name)) 
     { 
      Print(__FUNCTION__, 
            ": failed to delete a horizontal line! Error code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
I have been using it for many, many years and it always works for me.
 
Nieco Pama:

sorry but i tried several times and it is not working in me....

An example of working with an OBJ_HLINE graphic object:  

 
Marco vd Heijden:
I have been using it for many, many years and it always works for me.

I tried it again and it works, but of now i need to know how to add another line because i need two line. and as of now only 1 horizontal lines appears

 
They need to have different names.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
They need to have different names.

happy new year sir... so i need to assign different names? and the location? with the same properties and other parameters? Okay, i will try it.. i hope that i can discover it...

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