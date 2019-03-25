Copying MQL signal
I plan on copying trades from MQL from a trader, however want to connect 3 accounts to the same trader.
Do i have pay individually 3 times separately with 1 MQL account? is that possible?
Or i will have to create 3 separately MQL accounts and make the payments from each MQL account separately?
You can copy the signal in 3 accounts with the same MQL5 account, but you need 3 different monthly signal subscriptions (payments), one for each account.
You can copy the signal in 3 accounts with the same MQL5 account, but you need 3 different monthly signal subscriptions (payments), one for each account.
Oh so 1 MQL5 account, 1 signal provider - But i can connect as many MT4 accounts, but for each i will have to make makes individually?
Any idea if there is a maximum limit? thanks
Oh so 1 MQL5 account, 1 signal provider - But i can connect as many MT4 accounts, but for each i will have to make makes individually?
Any idea if there is a maximum limit? thanks
You can copy as many signals as you want with 1 MQL5 account, you only need a seperate signal subscription for each broker/server account.
There isn't a maximum limit.
You can copy as many signals as you want with 1 MQL5 account, you only need a seperate signal subscription for each broker/server account.
There isn't a maximum limit.
1) Any issues if i connect other peoples trading accounts but from my MQL site account?
2) Can the author/trader individually give discounts to specific people anyhow?
3) Is it possible i can connect a demo account to a trader?
4) If i decide to connect with account ABC and then 10 days later with the same subscription change to account XYZ is that possible? Or i would have to pay for a brand new subscription?
thanks
1) Any issues if i connect other peoples trading accounts but from my MQL site account?
2) Can the author/trader individually give discounts to specific people anyhow?
3) Is it possible i can connect a demo account to a trader?
4) If i decide to connect with account ABC and then 10 days later with the same subscription change to account XYZ is that possible? Or i would have to pay for a brand new subscription?
thanks
1. If you have their credentials, there is no problem I guess.
2. No, the author can only lower the public price for all.
3. You can a real account signal with a demo or real account, but a demo signal with a demo account only.
4. Yes, you can move your signal subscription to another trading account once a week: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
I am not sure if you realize the 1 MLQ4 or MLQ5 account where you can have unlimited signals is from the Signal Service MLQ5.com website.
Only one Signal can be subscribed from each MLQ4 or MLQ5 BROKER account. So for each of the Signals you RECEIVE you have to receive to a separate account.
Maybe this is part of what you were asking.
Perchè non è possibile trovare e copiare alcuni segnali sulla piattaforma MT4? Non sono visibili. Non è possibile procedere neanche attraverso il sito.
Grazie
Why is it not possible to find and copy some signals on the MT4 platform? They are not visible. It is not possible to proceed through the site either.
Thank you
For any signal that is not available in MT4/5 signal database, you can search on the upper right corner search area.
Perchè non è possibile trovare e copiare alcuni segnali sulla piattaforma MT4? Non sono visibili. Non è possibile procedere neanche attraverso il sito.
Grazie
This is an English language forum.
Please only post in English.
Use the translation tool if necessary.
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I plan on copying trades from MQL from a trader, however want to connect 3 accounts to the same trader.
Do i have pay individually 3 times separately with 1 MQL account? is that possible?
Or i will have to create 3 separately MQL accounts and make the payments from each MQL account separately?