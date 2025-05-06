Libraries: Easy Canvas (iCanvas)

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Easy Canvas (iCanvas):

The library and iCanvas class simplify writing programs using Canvas.

Easy Canvas (iCanvas)

Author: Nikolai Semko

 
MT5 version here
 
New Version 1.16: Fixed some bugs and accelerated some functions.
 

Thank you very much for this!!!

 
Jagg:

Thank you very much for this!!!

Thank you for "thank you" :))

But I strongly recommend using the MQL5 version, since it is 10 times faster. And for graphics it is very significant.

 
Nikolai Semko:

Thank you for "thank you" :))

But I strongly recommend using the MQL5 version, since it is 10 times faster. And for graphics it is very significant.

my broker doesn't offer metrader5 yet, so I have to use mt4 (haven't I)?

 
Jagg:

my broker doesn't offer metrader5 yet, so I have to use mt4 (haven't I)?

Yes, of course, but it’s very sad to realize that your program runs 10 times slower from the potential.
 
Hi. Mouse intercepted. Buttons not working and how to realize Ctrl+F in Canvas, if you have a time. I want to measure.
 
Pipsmuster:
Hi. Mouse intercepted. Buttons not working and how to realize Ctrl+F in Canvas, if you have a time. I want to measure.
Hi, I need  your code, or part of code
 
Last version 1.31
Files:
iCanvas.mqh  22 kb
 
giuliani luca #:

I'm using 1.45 release.

I used it inside a custom indicator I wrote. It does work fine if I use the custom indicator directly over a real time graph or if I backtest the custom indicator with the option "custom indicator" specifically.

But if I call my custom indicator inside a EA and I try to use this EA on a real time graph or inside the Tester I got the error:

"array out of range in 'iCanvas.mqh' (222,30)" on a real time graph

or

"array out of range in 'iCanvas.mqh' (507,21)" trying to backtest the EA in the Tester.


Inside the indicator I called

int _subW = W.SubWin;  //at the beginning of a onChartEvent "if (id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id ==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)..."

and at the end of the routine

Canvas.Update();


I use MT4.

Any help would be appreciated. Thanks.


Luca

Hello Luca, try this version 1.46.
If the problem persists, please post the bugs here again.

Files:
iCanvas.mqh  46 kb
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