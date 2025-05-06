Libraries: Easy Canvas (iCanvas)
Thank you very much for this!!!
Thank you very much for this!!!
Thank you for "thank you" :))
But I strongly recommend using the MQL5 version, since it is 10 times faster. And for graphics it is very significant.
Thank you for "thank you" :))
But I strongly recommend using the MQL5 version, since it is 10 times faster. And for graphics it is very significant.
my broker doesn't offer metrader5 yet, so I have to use mt4 (haven't I)?
my broker doesn't offer metrader5 yet, so I have to use mt4 (haven't I)?
Hi. Mouse intercepted. Buttons not working and how to realize Ctrl+F in Canvas, if you have a time. I want to measure.
I'm using 1.45 release.
I used it inside a custom indicator I wrote. It does work fine if I use the custom indicator directly over a real time graph or if I backtest the custom indicator with the option "custom indicator" specifically.
But if I call my custom indicator inside a EA and I try to use this EA on a real time graph or inside the Tester I got the error:
"array out of range in 'iCanvas.mqh' (222,30)" on a real time graph
or
"array out of range in 'iCanvas.mqh' (507,21)" trying to backtest the EA in the Tester.
Inside the indicator I called
int _subW = W.SubWin; //at the beginning of a onChartEvent "if (id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id ==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)..."
and at the end of the routine
Canvas.Update();
I use MT4.
Any help would be appreciated. Thanks.
Luca
Hello Luca, try this version 1.46.
If the problem persists, please post the bugs here again.
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Easy Canvas (iCanvas):
The library and iCanvas class simplify writing programs using Canvas.
Author: Nikolai Semko