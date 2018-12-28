Struggling to draw a simple vertical line on Indicator window!!!

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Hi everyone!

Free of what indicator or EA I am trying to develop, isn't there an easy straight-forward way to draw a simple vertical line on indicator window (in i-th bar)?? Does it necessarily require to create and call a function??

 
APourfarzaneh:

Hi everyone!

Free of what indicator or EA I am trying to develop, isn't there an easy straight-forward way to draw a simple vertical line on indicator window (in i-th bar)?? Does it necessarily require to create and call a function??

Assuming you are using MQL4. Just call this function with the date and time when you want the line to be placed. For instance: VerticcalLine( TimeCurrent() );

void VerticalLine( datetime _CoordX, string _Text = NULL ) {

        long _chart_id = ChartID();
        
        string _ObjName = "LinVert_" + (string)_CoordX;
        
        if ( !ObjectCreate( _chart_id, _ObjName, OBJ_VLINE, inpSubwindow, _CoordX, 0 ) ) 
        {
                if ( MostrarMsgEstado ) Print(__FUNCTION__, ": no se pudo crear la línea vertical debido a ", ErrorDescription( GetLastError()) );
                return(NULL); 
        }

        //--- set line color 
        ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_COLOR, clrRed ); 
        
        //--- set line display style
        // Select: STYLE_SOLID, STYLE_DASH, STYLE_DOT, STYLE_DASHDOT, STYLE_DASHDOTDOT
        ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH ); 
        
        //--- set line width 
        ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1 ); 
        
        //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) 
        ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_BACK, TRUE );

        //--- set the tooltip text      
        ObjectSetString( _chart_id,_ObjName, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, _Text );
        
        //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the line by mouse 
        //--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be 
        //--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter 
        //--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object 
        ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, TRUE ); 
        ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_SELECTED,   FALSE ); 
        
        //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list 
        ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_HIDDEN, FALSE); 
        
        //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart, default=0
        ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_ZORDER, 0 ); 
        
        //--- successful execution 
        return ();      
}
 
Fernando Morales:

Assuming you are using MQL4. Just call this function with the date and time when you want the line to be placed. For instance: VerticcalLine( TimeCurrent() );

Thank you Fernando for your prompt reply.


So it does require to create and call a function. I'd hoped it would be concluded in one or two line of code. (grin)


Thanks again.

 

Hi again!

My code is attached. I am trying to draw a vertical line whenever LineBuffer_P1 and LineBuffer_P2 offset more than 10% (or any lower percentage). Fernando Morales's function didn't work (read I couldn't figure it out). Therefore I used mql4 reference library example to get it going. Still nothing. Can anyone tell me where I am wrong???

 
APourfarzaneh:

Hi everyone!

Free of what indicator or EA I am trying to develop, isn't there an easy straight-forward way to draw a simple vertical line on indicator window (in i-th bar)?? Does it necessarily require to create and call a function??

I recommend using the iCanvas class based on the CCanvas class.

Here is an example of a simple indicator that displays crosshairs and price and time information on the mouse pointer.

#property indicator_chart_window
#include <Canvas\iCanvas.mqh> //https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23840

int OnInit()
  {
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[])
  {
   return(rates_total);
  }

void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam)
  {
    if (id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id ==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)
    {
     Canvas.Erase(0);
     static datetime t=iTime(_Symbol,_Period,10);                                 // time of 10th bar
     Canvas.LineVertical(Canvas.X(t),0,W.Height-1,ColorToARGB(clrBlue));   // Draw a vertical line by the time 
     Canvas.LineVertical(Canvas.X(20.0),0,W.Height-1,ColorToARGB(clrRed)); // Draw a vertical line by bar number (20.0). The bar number must be type double.
 // Crosshairs drawing
     Canvas.LineHorizontal(0,W.Width-1,W.MouseY,~W.Color);
     Canvas.LineVertical(W.MouseX,0,W.Height-1,~W.Color);                  // Draw a vertical line by the mouse position

 // Display text information about price and time
     int Ym=(W.MouseY>W.Height/2)?(W.MouseY-16):(W.MouseY+2);
     int Xm=(W.MouseX< W.Width/2)?(W.MouseX+4):(W.MouseX-105);
     Canvas.FontSet("Arial",14);
     Canvas.TextOut(W.Width-50,Ym,DoubleToString(W.MousePrice,_Digits),0xFFFF0000);
     Canvas.TextOut(Xm,W.Height-16,TimeToString(W.MouseTime,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),0xFF0000FF);
     Canvas.Update();
    }  
  }
It is much easier and shorter than bothering with objects. It is only important not to forget to do on time erasing (Canvas.Erase(0);) and updating(Canvas.Update();).
Files:
Crosshairs.mq4  4 kb
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