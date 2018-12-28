Struggling to draw a simple vertical line on Indicator window!!!
Hi everyone!
Free of what indicator or EA I am trying to develop, isn't there an easy straight-forward way to draw a simple vertical line on indicator window (in i-th bar)?? Does it necessarily require to create and call a function??
Assuming you are using MQL4. Just call this function with the date and time when you want the line to be placed. For instance: VerticcalLine( TimeCurrent() );
void VerticalLine( datetime _CoordX, string _Text = NULL ) { long _chart_id = ChartID(); string _ObjName = "LinVert_" + (string)_CoordX; if ( !ObjectCreate( _chart_id, _ObjName, OBJ_VLINE, inpSubwindow, _CoordX, 0 ) ) { if ( MostrarMsgEstado ) Print(__FUNCTION__, ": no se pudo crear la línea vertical debido a ", ErrorDescription( GetLastError()) ); return(NULL); } //--- set line color ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_COLOR, clrRed ); //--- set line display style // Select: STYLE_SOLID, STYLE_DASH, STYLE_DOT, STYLE_DASHDOT, STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH ); //--- set line width ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1 ); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_BACK, TRUE ); //--- set the tooltip text ObjectSetString( _chart_id,_ObjName, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, _Text ); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the line by mouse //--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be //--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter //--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, TRUE ); ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_SELECTED, FALSE ); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_HIDDEN, FALSE); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart, default=0 ObjectSetInteger( _chart_id,_ObjName,OBJPROP_ZORDER, 0 ); //--- successful execution return (); }
Assuming you are using MQL4. Just call this function with the date and time when you want the line to be placed. For instance: VerticcalLine( TimeCurrent() );
Thank you Fernando for your prompt reply.
So it does require to create and call a function. I'd hoped it would be concluded in one or two line of code. (grin)
Thanks again.
Hi again!
My code is attached. I am trying to draw a vertical line whenever LineBuffer_P1 and LineBuffer_P2 offset more than 10% (or any lower percentage). Fernando Morales's function didn't work (read I couldn't figure it out). Therefore I used mql4 reference library example to get it going. Still nothing. Can anyone tell me where I am wrong???
Hi everyone!
Free of what indicator or EA I am trying to develop, isn't there an easy straight-forward way to draw a simple vertical line on indicator window (in i-th bar)?? Does it necessarily require to create and call a function??
I recommend using the iCanvas class based on the CCanvas class.
Here is an example of a simple indicator that displays crosshairs and price and time information on the mouse pointer.
#property indicator_chart_window #include <Canvas\iCanvas.mqh> //https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23840 int OnInit() { return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return(rates_total); } void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id ==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE) { Canvas.Erase(0); static datetime t=iTime(_Symbol,_Period,10); // time of 10th bar Canvas.LineVertical(Canvas.X(t),0,W.Height-1,ColorToARGB(clrBlue)); // Draw a vertical line by the time Canvas.LineVertical(Canvas.X(20.0),0,W.Height-1,ColorToARGB(clrRed)); // Draw a vertical line by bar number (20.0). The bar number must be type double. // Crosshairs drawing Canvas.LineHorizontal(0,W.Width-1,W.MouseY,~W.Color); Canvas.LineVertical(W.MouseX,0,W.Height-1,~W.Color); // Draw a vertical line by the mouse position // Display text information about price and time int Ym=(W.MouseY>W.Height/2)?(W.MouseY-16):(W.MouseY+2); int Xm=(W.MouseX< W.Width/2)?(W.MouseX+4):(W.MouseX-105); Canvas.FontSet("Arial",14); Canvas.TextOut(W.Width-50,Ym,DoubleToString(W.MousePrice,_Digits),0xFFFF0000); Canvas.TextOut(Xm,W.Height-16,TimeToString(W.MouseTime,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS),0xFF0000FF); Canvas.Update(); } }It is much easier and shorter than bothering with objects. It is only important not to forget to do on time erasing (Canvas.Erase(0);) and updating(Canvas.Update();).
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Hi everyone!
Free of what indicator or EA I am trying to develop, isn't there an easy straight-forward way to draw a simple vertical line on indicator window (in i-th bar)?? Does it necessarily require to create and call a function??