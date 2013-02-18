Simple Panel and Draw Color Candles with an indicator ?
FinGeR:
Hello,
Is there a way to create "Simple Panel" and "color candles" with an indicator?
"Simple Panel" in a separate window. (like screenshot...)
Nope. Simple panel use
#property indicator_separate_window
and color candle use
#property indicator_chart_window
unless we draw the candle using object ;(
ok. thanks.
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Hello,
Is there a way to create "Simple Panel" and "color candles" with an indicator?
"Simple Panel" in a separate window. (like screenshot...)