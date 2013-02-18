Simple Panel and Draw Color Candles with an indicator ?

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[Deleted]  

Hello,

Is there a way to create "Simple Panel" and "color candles" with an indicator?

"Simple Panel" in a separate window. (like screenshot...)

 


 
FinGeR:

Hello,

Is there a way to create "Simple Panel" and "color candles" with an indicator?

"Simple Panel" in a separate window. (like screenshot...)

 


Nope. Simple panel use 

#property indicator_separate_window

and color candle use 

#property indicator_chart_window

unless we draw the candle using object ;(

[Deleted]  
ok. thanks.
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