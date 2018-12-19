What is a reasonable profit percentage per year ? What are you expecting from forex trading ?
- What percentage per month do you expect from a good Forex Robot
- What is your realistic expectation of profit /month with maximum drawdown of 30 % ?
- How much profit do you expect from trading in forex per month
you must be able to select good wave because not all price movement is profitable
there are price movement that can toy with your fund,
if you are not careful , you might loose your fund to it.
Warren Buffett has an annual profit rate around 20%. Some one here thinks that can do better than that (consistently)?
In forex comunity 1000% won't surprise anyone). Warren Buffett behind the times)
I think you should strive for 100% per year, but if you got about 50% per year, then this is a very good result. Here at the Forum they talk about Warren Buffett, who for 42 years had an average annual yield of 22.39%:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warren_Buffett
And it is presented as a role model.
You can not really relate to Warren Buffet because he has so much capital that he is able to influence markets.
Most people do not realize this.
It's a bad role model because most people do not have the reserves to trade like Warren Buffet does.
I think the larger the capital you have, the easier to recover if there is any loss. Even hedge fund needs external leverage in order to survive any extreme market volatility.
So, yes, warren buffet should not be counted even as a role model at all.
For us, maybe we need to cooperate to win against the bigger entities.
Maybe but what if you are the one that pulls out of the 'collective position' and the thing comes tumbling down ?
I have seen this in the past.
So you would have to agree that once you invest, you can not pull out until there is nothing left, or until the manager thinks it's time to cash out.
Relativity.
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