What is your realistic expectation of profit /month with maximum drawdown of 30 % ?
- What drawdown are you comfortable with ?
- What is your maximum allowable drawdown?
- Been realistic,with what monthly gain on a 1000 dollars account would you be happy
I voted for 5 - 10%. This is good if you can increase your deposit twice in one year. I heard from successful traders precisely about their profit. That is, if 100% divided by 12 months, then we get about 8%.
I voted for 5 - 10%. This is good if you can increase your deposit twice in one year. I heard from successful traders precisely about their profit. That is, if 100% divided by 12 months, then we get about 8%.
- www.forex21.com
Yes, Radu Bot, this is an interesting and useful calculator. He considers a "compound interest".
Something realted -
Fallacies, Part 1: Money Management is Secondary and Not Very Important
In this article we will discuss very simple things that can very often be deceptive - the graphs of an account balance in the testing report. In reports of strategy testing by beginners we can often see exponential balance/equity graphs and multibillion results by the end of the testing period. Such results usually invoke skeptical comments of experienced EA writers who know where these exponents come from, and immediately recommend to show results on a fixed lot (usually 0.1).
- 2008.05.23
- Sceptic Philozoff
- www.mql5.com
More -
Fallacies, Part 2. Statistics Is a Pseudo-Science, or a Chronicle of Nosediving Bread And Butter
The first part of the article heading is a quotation from the post by SergNF dated April 17, 2008 14:04, https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/108164. Well, even the most strict mathematics turns into a pseudo-science when used by a "researcher" that decides to play with attractive formulas without any practical application.
The skepticism of the quotation author, even moderated with three "smiles", is obvious. The reasons for this are quite clear: the numerous attempts to apply statistical methods to the objective reality, i.e. to financial series, crash when met with the nonstationarity of processes, "fat tails" of accompanying probability distributions, and insufficient volume of financial data. None of the existing market models can be recognized as sufficiently adequate to reality. And even if we manage to find some statistical regularities, the results of their utilization appear to be disproportionate to the efforts invested into their eduction.
In this publication I will try to refer not to the financial series as such, but to their subjective presentation - in this case, to the way a trader tries to halter the series, i.e. to the trading system. The eduction of statistical regularities of the trading results process is a rather enthralling task. In some cases quite true conclusions about the model of this process can be made, and these can be applied to the trading system.
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