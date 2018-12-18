engulfing candle automated software?
You can check CodeBase indicators and EAs to find something which you (or the coder in Freelance) can improve for example -
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Engulfing - expert for MetaTrader 4
Bullish and Bearish Engulfing - expert for MetaTrader 5
VR Engulfing Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Engulfing with RSI - expert for MetaTrader 4Linda's Coil - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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hi
is there code in which if there was an engulfing candle e.g on Monday, the code can read that and put in a sell or buy on the Tuesday (the next day) and then close the trade at the close of the daily bar, as there is a likelihood of price continuing in that way? The code would see it as the next bar is bigger than the previous bar now in a different colour/ direction and so would execute a trade. As an example, CADJPY on Friday daily chart it was an engulfing, the market would read that on Monday at 7am and put in a sell, by the end of the day I would be in 55 pip profit. I've inserted a picture of CADJPY to give you an idea
thanks :)