Metatrader 5 Plugin - page 2

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Icham Aidibe:

I see well the interest of those services - what we talked about last time with @Young Ho Seo - there's now a service dedicated to data collection without using no timer and - maybe am i wrong because i caught from google translate - using another thread to improve performance.

But please, @Sergey Golubev could you ask in cyrillic, how to enable/disable/status services from an ea ? I tried to include it the standard way, but it is for now considered like a script?

There is the thread about the services (this thread https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/294975 ) where the MQ/admins are replying. 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Services. Already working?

Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.17 18:33

Use projects * .mqproj and specify the type of programs there.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Services. Already working?

Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.18 09:20

Services work constantly, communicating with the terminal through a special task queue. Tasks we will reveal later.

Services are not experts and not handlers for chart / timer / price events. Event models are not needed for permanent processes, the essence of which is never interrupted and does not depend on accounts / servers.

we functionally divorced the services away from the experts, so that people do not create Frankensheins. Services have their own scope.


 
Sergey Golubev:

Thanks. I'll try to follow the thread as admins talk about with gtranslate.

 
Icham Aidibe:

Thanks. I'll try to follow the thread as admins talk about with gtranslate.

Yes, we can read and write using in-built translation feature (on every post of the forum) - 


 

например! :) Я не знал, что это делает и для письма.

 
Icham Aidibe:

например! :) Я не знал, что это делает и для письма.

In English please.
For example - you can go to Russian language part of the forum to write in Russian, or
to Chinese forum to write in Chinese.
and so on.

-----------------

But there are main rules for that -

  • rus part of the forum posts must be in rus language;
  • eng - in eng language;
  • and so on (the languages should not be mixed).

 

graphics capabilities of the Services - 


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Services. Already working?

Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.19 09:30

There is access to all charts, you can manage objects, but there are no chart notifications and never will be.

That is, you can build visual things.

 
Sergey Golubev:

In English please.
For example - you can go to Russian language part of the forum to write in Russian, or
to Chinese forum to write in Chinese.
and so on.

-----------------

But there are main rules for that -

  • rus part of the forum posts must be in rus language;
  • eng - in eng language;
  • and so on (the languages should not be mixed).

okay okay was just testing the translate feature, sorry :/

 
Sergey Golubev:

graphics capabilities of the Services - 



Already crafted what could be used as a service : a forex calendar - but yet i'm not sure it's really how to use this new feature - I imagine it could get calendars infos & provides it to the whole terminal, (all charts, all EAs, all indicators could be served so) - I'm gonna wait for the future improvments.

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