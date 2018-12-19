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I see well the interest of those services - what we talked about last time with @Young Ho Seo - there's now a service dedicated to data collection without using no timer and - maybe am i wrong because i caught from google translate - using another thread to improve performance.
But please, @Sergey Golubev could you ask in cyrillic, how to enable/disable/status services from an ea ? I tried to include it the standard way, but it is for now considered like a script?
There is the thread about the services (this thread https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/294975 ) where the MQ/admins are replying.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Services. Already working?
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.17 18:33
Use projects * .mqproj and specify the type of programs there.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Services. Already working?
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.18 09:20
Services work constantly, communicating with the terminal through a special task queue. Tasks we will reveal later.
Services are not experts and not handlers for chart / timer / price events. Event models are not needed for permanent processes, the essence of which is never interrupted and does not depend on accounts / servers.
we functionally divorced the services away from the experts, so that people do not create Frankensheins. Services have their own scope.
Thanks. I'll try to follow the thread as admins talk about with gtranslate.
Thanks. I'll try to follow the thread as admins talk about with gtranslate.
Yes, we can read and write using in-built translation feature (on every post of the forum) -
например! :) Я не знал, что это делает и для письма.
например! :) Я не знал, что это делает и для письма.
In English please.
For example - you can go to Russian language part of the forum to write in Russian, or
to Chinese forum to write in Chinese.
and so on.
-----------------
But there are main rules for that -
graphics capabilities of the Services -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Services. Already working?
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.19 09:30There is access to all charts, you can manage objects, but there are no chart notifications and never will be.
In English please.
For example - you can go to Russian language part of the forum to write in Russian, or
to Chinese forum to write in Chinese.
and so on.
-----------------
But there are main rules for that -
okay okay was just testing the translate feature, sorry :/
graphics capabilities of the Services -
Already crafted what could be used as a service : a forex calendar - but yet i'm not sure it's really how to use this new feature - I imagine it could get calendars infos & provides it to the whole terminal, (all charts, all EAs, all indicators could be served so) - I'm gonna wait for the future improvments.