MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Memory and Data Loading Management Comparison - page 6
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Please stop getting emotional about it. If you want MetaQuotes to listen and make changes to MT5 then you have to be methodical and logical about it, just as @Alain Verleyen has done in these tests.
You can't go about it half-cocked and ranting about your problems without backing your claims. Things only get solved if you can provide scenarios that can be replicated by others so that the developers can study it properly.
The work that was done here by @Alain Verleyen should have actually been carried out by you in order to back you claims.
I personally am no fan of MT5 and prefer MT4 myself, but when comparing the two, you can't just base it on personal preferences. You have to be scientific about it and substantiate your reasoning.
Don't let emotion cloud your judgement!
EDIT : I realized that the results I posted yesterday concerning CPU/RAM was flawed because the MT4 platform I was running was on a SSD. So I updated the results, running both platforms on the same hard disk.
After 10 iterations, memory usage is
MT5 use less memory !
This is after starting MT4 and MT5, with the indicator already attached to the chart.
I also decided for this first test to check that all 10 symbols have all the data downloaded already before starting the indicator. An other test should be done with no data to see what will happen.
A second remark about MT5 when the test is initiated by starting the platform :
2018.12.08 20:19:35.533 293936 Counter: 0, Symbol: CADCHF, M1: -1, M5: -1, M15: -1, M30: -1, H1: -1, H4: -1, D1: -1, W1: -1, MN1: -1
2018.12.08 20:19:35.555 293936 Counter: 0, Symbol: EURGBP, M1: -1, M5: -1, M15: -1, M30: -1, H1: -1, H4: -1, D1: -1, W1: -1, MN1: -1
2018.12.08 20:19:35.561 293936 Counter: 0, Symbol: EURJPY, M1: -1, M5: -1, M15: -1, M30: -1, H1: -1, H4: -1, D1: -1, W1: -1, MN1: -1
2018.12.08 20:19:35.561 293936 Counter: 0, Symbol: EURUSD, M1: 500, M5: -1, M15: -1, M30: -1, H1: -1, H4: -1, D1: -1, W1: -1, MN1: -1
2018.12.08 20:19:35.575 293936 Counter: 0, Symbol: GBPJPY, M1: -1, M5: -1, M15: -1, M30: -1, H1: -1, H4: -1, D1: -1, W1: -1, MN1: -1
2018.12.08 20:19:35.585 293936 Counter: 0, Symbol: GBPUSD, M1: -1, M5: -1, M15: -1, M30: -1, H1: -1, H4: -1, D1: -1, W1: -1, MN1: -1
2018.12.08 20:19:35.593 293936 Counter: 0, Symbol: NZDCAD, M1: -1, M5: -1, M15: -1, M30: -1, H1: -1, H4: -1, D1: -1, W1: -1, MN1: -1
2018.12.08 20:19:35.610 293936 Counter: 0, Symbol: USDCAD, M1: -1, M5: -1, M15: -1, M30: -1, H1: -1, H4: -1, D1: -1, W1: -1, MN1: -1
2018.12.08 20:19:35.622 293936 Counter: 0, Symbol: USDCHF, M1: -1, M5: -1, M15: -1, M30: -1, H1: -1, H4: -1, D1: -1, W1: -1, MN1: -1
2018.12.08 20:19:35.632 293936 Counter: 0, Symbol: USDJPY, M1: -1, M5: -1, M15: -1, M30: -1, H1: -1, H4: -1, D1: -1, W1: -1, MN1: -1
The first iteration only grab some data for the current open chart.
It's only at the 4th iterations, that all data are available. It's clearly a weakness of MT5.
2018.12.08 20:20:05.501 293936 Counter: 3, Symbol: CADCHF, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 143
2018.12.08 20:20:05.501 293936 Counter: 3, Symbol: EURGBP, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 308
2018.12.08 20:20:05.501 293936 Counter: 3, Symbol: EURJPY, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 240
2018.12.08 20:20:05.501 293936 Counter: 3, Symbol: EURUSD, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 240
2018.12.08 20:20:05.501 293936 Counter: 3, Symbol: GBPJPY, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 240
2018.12.08 20:20:05.502 293936 Counter: 3, Symbol: GBPUSD, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 240
2018.12.08 20:20:05.502 293936 Counter: 3, Symbol: NZDCAD, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 137
2018.12.08 20:20:05.502 293936 Counter: 3, Symbol: USDCAD, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 240
2018.12.08 20:20:05.502 293936 Counter: 3, Symbol: USDCHF, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 240
2018.12.08 20:20:05.502 293936 Counter: 3, Symbol: USDJPY, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 240
This clearly doesn't happen on MT4 :
2018.12.08 20:20:12.638 293936 EURUSD,M1: Counter: 0, Symbol: CADCHF, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 256
2018.12.08 20:20:12.638 293936 EURUSD,M1: Counter: 0, Symbol: EURGBP, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 256
2018.12.08 20:20:12.638 293936 EURUSD,M1: Counter: 0, Symbol: EURJPY, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 256
2018.12.08 20:20:12.638 293936 EURUSD,M1: Counter: 0, Symbol: EURUSD, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 256
2018.12.08 20:20:12.638 293936 EURUSD,M1: Counter: 0, Symbol: GBPJPY, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 379, MN1: 88
2018.12.08 20:20:12.638 293936 EURUSD,M1: Counter: 0, Symbol: GBPUSD, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 256
2018.12.08 20:20:12.654 293936 EURUSD,M1: Counter: 0, Symbol: NZDCAD, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 454, MN1: 107
2018.12.08 20:20:12.654 293936 EURUSD,M1: Counter: 0, Symbol: USDCAD, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 256
2018.12.08 20:20:12.654 293936 EURUSD,M1: Counter: 0, Symbol: USDCHF, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 256
2018.12.08 20:20:12.654 293936 EURUSD,M1: Counter: 0, Symbol: USDJPY, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 256
However, we have to take all into account, if we check the time needed from the start of the platforms to the first data result, according to the logs, we have:
MT5 : 11.151 seconds
2018.12.08 20:21:12.259 Terminal Alpari MT5 x64 build 1959 started (Alpari International Limited)
2018.12.08 20:21:23.410 293936 Counter: 0, Symbol: CADCHF, M1: -1, M5: -1, M15: -1, M30: -1, H1: -1, H4: -1, D1: -1, W1: -1, MN1: -1
MT4 : 12.346 seconds
2018.12.08 20:21:15.896 Alpari Limited MT4 build 1090 started (Alpari Limited)
2018.12.08 20:21:28.242 293936 EURUSD,M1: Counter: 0, Symbol: CADCHF, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 256
So if we would modify the script to try again when it doesn't grab the data the first time, there will be no real difference between the platforms.
Could you precise the hardware's spec' for which these rates applies please ?
MT5 : 11.151 seconds
2018.12.08 20:21:12.259 Terminal Alpari MT5 x64 build 1959 started (Alpari International Limited)
2018.12.08 20:21:23.410 293936 Counter: 0, Symbol: CADCHF, M1: -1, M5: -1, M15: -1, M30: -1, H1: -1, H4: -1, D1: -1, W1: -1, MN1: -1
MT4 : 12.346 seconds
2018.12.08 20:21:15.896 Alpari Limited MT4 build 1090 started (Alpari Limited)
2018.12.08 20:21:28.242 293936 EURUSD,M1: Counter: 0, Symbol: CADCHF, M1: 500, M5: 500, M15: 500, M30: 500, H1: 500, H4: 500, D1: 500, W1: 500, MN1: 256
So if we would modify the script to try again when it doesn't grab the data the first time, there will be no real difference between the platforms.
My own experience ; as soon as many symbols are needed, data loading becomes problematic ; it requires a strict but not too stressful routine for the memory, not impossible, not easy nor convenient either.
btw a parenthesis, on 1958, what is that ?
Just connected with one chart opened, no indicators, nothing. Don't tell me everything's alright, come on !
Gonna make a new fresh installation. The installer has been updated and changed too :)
Please stop getting emotional about it. If you want MetaQuotes to listen and make changes to MT5 then you have to be methodical and logical about it, just as @Alain Verleyen has done in these tests.
You can't go about it half-cocked and ranting about your problems without backing your claims. Things only get solved if you can provide scenarios that can be replicated by others so that the developers can study it properly.
The work that was done here by @Alain Verleyen should have actually been carried out by you in order to back you claims.
I personally am no fan of MT5 and prefer MT4 myself, but when comparing the two, you can't just base it on personal preferences. You have to be scientific about it and substantiate your reasoning.
Don't let emotion cloud your judgement!
Thanks Fernando, as I am just tired about these whining.
I published objectives results and everyone can draw his own conclusions.
Mine is : in general there is no problem to code big and complex projects with MT5, they are running faster than with MT4. I have a lot of costumers using my code (even if they sometimes don't know it's my code) and I never get complaints about speed or crash or whatever. For sure MT4 is more stable and reliable, mainly as coder, which is perfectly logical given MT4 is no more developed.
mql5 language and MT5 platform are more difficult to master, that's not within reach of every amateur coder like was(is) MT4/mql4. And this last point is the main reason for most of the complaints.
For sure MT5 can be improved, but I demonstrated that MT5 uses less memory than MT5 in this specific test case. And here is the status of both platforms, several hours after the indicator was removed of the chart. Of course a memory peak is normal, what is the memory of a computer if not to be used !
If I made an error in the test I will be happy if someone can point it out. I posted the speed results on Russian forum, asking Metaquotes developers if it's normal. We will see if they answer.
Howerver when the data is not loaded it is totally different story.
Of course it is different. If data are not downloaded MT5 will download them automatically, while MT4 will not download them and stay with incomplete data !
I made to test with complete data intentionally, to have something comparable. If someone want to make the tests starting with 0 data, all information are available to do it.
Also I hope you don't use code like you posted in a real project, download 500 candles on 9 timeshares every 10 seconds is insane. But certainly you know that already.
Could you precise the hardware's spec' for which these rates applies please ?