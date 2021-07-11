MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Memory and Data Loading Management Comparison - page 2
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All wrong. Doesn't even deserve a detailed answer about such rantings. All important bugs have always been fixed and you obviously don't know what you are talking about when talking about speed. You should try to prove 1 of your claim.
Main problem of MT5 is the continuous development leading to unsuitability, and their way to mix official release and beta versions.
I'm not talking about bugs! (bugs exist in any software and that's normal)
I'm talking about the overall speed of the platform and the amount of resources it consumes!
As the OP explained, you can use exactly the same program, with exactly the same Source Code in both platforms.
And in every case the program is slower in MT5 and takes more resources. More CPU, and more Memory for the same tasks.
So the question is, WHY MT4 is faster. Regardless of the operating system or PC. You can even run MT4 on some old PC with Win XP and 1G ram. and it it STILL faster than MT5 on modern Workstation with Win 10 Pro.
At least this is my experience and I suspect many other coders can confirm this.
I'm not talking about bugs! (bugs exist in any software and that's normal)
I'm talking about the overall speed of the platform and the amount of resources it consumes!
As the OP explained, you can use exactly the same program, with exactly the same Source Code in both platforms.
And in every case the program is slower in MT5 and takes more resources. More CPU, and more Memory for the same tasks.
So the question is, WHY MT4 is faster. Regardless of the operating system or PC. You can even run MT4 on some old PC with Win XP and 1G ram. and it it STILL faster than MT5 on modern Workstation with Win 10 Pro.
At least this is my experience and I suspect many other coders can confirm this.
Yeah, add that last Windows 10's update also suffers of lacks ; enough to understand the domino effect up to us.
Got 3+ freezes & hard reboot with MT 1957 today, just received the 1958 and reading that there's still that overloaded cpu issue with ; so I can confirm you it's very specific to 1957-1958.
Reassuring to know that I'm not the only one in that case.
I gonna wait for few versions before finalizing my project, likely you'll have to wait also @Young Ho Seo :-D
I'm not talking about bugs! (bugs exist in any software and that's normal)
I'm talking about the overall speed of the platform and the amount of resources it consumes!
As the OP explained, you can use exactly the same program, with exactly the same Source Code in both platforms.
And in every case the program is slower in MT5 and takes more resources. More CPU, and more Memory for the same tasks.
So the question is, WHY MT4 is faster. Regardless of the operating system or PC. You can even run MT4 on some old PC with Win XP and 1G ram. and it it STILL faster than MT5 on modern Workstation with Win 10 Pro.
At least this is my experience and I suspect many other coders can confirm this.
MT5 consumes more resources, that's sure. It can be improved for sure. And it's perfectly normal to some extend, it's a 64-bit platform taking profit from all recent hardware improvements.
MT5 is faster than MT4 without any doubts (in general, you can certainly found some fields where it's not the case, mainly the Strategy Tester), please prove it otherwise.
Talking about XP as a reference, a software from 2001 is just ridiculous.
Prove what you are stating.
MT5 consumes more resources, that's sure. It can be improved for sure. And it's perfectly normal to some extend, it's a 64-bit platform taking profit from all recent hardware improvements.
MT5 is faster than MT4 without any doubts (in general, you can certainly found some fields where it's not the case, mainly the Strategy Tester), please prove it otherwise.
Talking about XP as a reference, a software from 2001 is just ridiculous.
Prove what you are stating.
It's not ridiculous at all. It's disappointing!
Because, many old apps are in fact much faster and much more efficient compared to their modern versions. And this is regardless of the fact that the computers today are 10 times more powerful.
Many programmers today have the tendency to over complicate everything and because the PC's today are fast they don''t care about efficiency anymore. This is HUGE mistake because it degrades the quality of the software.
The programmers in the past had to do their best to make any program as efficient as possible. Because otherwise the average PC would not be able to run it. The result from this was the we had some brilliant and useful apps which could run on potato.
You want proof?
1. Open your task manager.
2. Open you MT5 and click fast on any of the toolbar icons. For example MarketWatch , or NavigatorWindow and just look how fast(slow) the platform responds! If you click fast, nothing happens and the CPU core goes to max.
3. Now try the same experiment in MT4, look at the platform, look at the CPU load and honestly tell me, is MT5 the faster application?
It's not ridiculous at all. It's disappointing!
Because, many old programs are in fact much faster and much more efficient compared to their modern versions. And this is regardless of the fact that the computers today are 10 times more powerful.
Many programmers today have the tendency to over complicate everything and because the PC's today are fast they don''t care about efficiency anymore. This is HUGE mistake because it degrades the quality of the software.
The programmers in the past had to do their best to make any program as efficient as possible. Because otherwise the average PC would not be able to run it. The result from this was the we had some brilliant and useful apps which could run on potato.
We can agree on that totally. But on other side I really don't want to use software build like 15 or 20 years ago which can't use all the resources of modern computers, for example MT4 can't address more then 4GB of memory (in theory, in practice it's 3GB), which can't use all modern CPU commands, etc...
However it's hard to say how this apply to MT5, you can't exactly know why MT5 consumes more memory or CPU. Being a 64-bit software is a solid reason by itself.
You want proof?
1. Open your task manager.
2. Open you MT5 and click fast on any of the toolbar icons. For example MarketWatch , or NavigatorWindow and just look how fast(slow) the platform responds! If you click fast, nothing happens and the CPU core goes to max.
3. Now try the same experiment in MT4, look at the platform, look at the CPU load and honestly tell me, is MT5 a faster application?
I don't have any problem like that. Can you record a video to show it ?
Of course if you run it on old computer with low resources, it's not even worth to discuss.
Yes it is as you can't build software in 2018 for an OS created in 2001.
We can agree on that totally. But on other side I really don't want to use software build like 15 or 20 years ago which can't use all the resources of modern computers, for example MT4 can't address more then 4GB of memory (in theory, in practice it's 3GB), which can't use all modern CPU commands, etc...
However it's hard to say how this apply to MT5, you can't exactly know why MT5 consumes more memory or CPU. Being a 64-bit software is a solid reason by itself.
I don't have any problem like that. Can you record a video to show it ?
Of course if you run it on old computer with low resources, it's not even worth to discuss.
Ohh come on...now you want a video...... What I'm saying is a fact and other people will confirm it too. (let's wait for more comments)
btw for the test I'm using average modern PC with Intel core i5 (4 x 3.3 ghz) 8G ram and Win 10 Pro on SSD. Nothing special, but definitely not slow.
Ohh come on...now you want a video...... What I'm saying is a fact and other people will confirm it too. (let's wait for more comments)
btw for the test I'm using average modern PC with Intel core i5 (4 x 3.3 ghz) 8G ram and Win 10 Pro on SSD. Nothing special, but definitely not slow.
Yeah, we have to agree with you without any question right ?
No video, no code, no log, nothing ...other will confirm, so additionally you are lazy...loool
I am still waiting a proof of any claim on this thread. I got 0 useful information, only babbling.
I was connected on MetaQuotes server, I didn't ask nor the latest beta, nor the latest release ...
but I'm using the latest release ...
which is numbered ...
... but apart the freezes I got today with 1957, confirmed in 1958 by @Young Ho Seo ... I don't really care about MT4 vs MT5 match.
I was connected on MetaQuotes server, I didn't ask nor the latest beta, nor the latest release ...
but I'm using the latest release ...
which is numbered ...
... but apart the freezes I got today with 1957, confirmed in 1958 by @Young Ho Seo ... I don't really care about MT4 vs MT5 match.
After all years here, you still don't know connecting to Metaquotes-Demo will update your terminal to last beta ? Please be serious. Of course I know and I agree it's confusing, but it's well known behaviour.
If you don't want problem (or at least less problems) never connect to Metaquotes server, always to an actual broker and use the last official release (1940 or eventually 1881 which is the previous one).EDIT: I also absolutely don't care about MT4 vs MT5 match, I am using both and they have their owns strengths and weaknesses. What I care about is a scientific approach of software and programming, and I don't find it in this thread at all.