Documentation on Arbitration options - "Complete job" ambiguity!
Thank you for the clarification!
It really is sloppy of MetaQuotes not to provide documentation or explanation on this. The Freelance section was revamped but the videos and docs are still based on the old format.
Thank you for the clarification!
It really is sloppy of MetaQuotes not to provide documentation or explanation on this. The Freelance section was revamped but the videos and docs are still based on the old format.
Sloppy seems to be the theme for these last ? months.
I agree! I am already moving most of my EAs on to another platform.
I also tried using the Freelance one more time, but it was a very big mistake on my part! Once this job is settled, I don't plan to ever again do jobs here.
It is just not worth it! I will stick to my old and trusted way of being contacted by the customer when they seek me instead of me seeking them!
Sloppy seems to be the theme for these last ? months.
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Does anyone know where I can find the documentation on the Arbitration options?
Currently, as a Developer, these are the options available to me. Most are self-explanatory, but the final one "Complete job" is a little ambiguous and not quite clear to me.
Does it mean that I consider my job a completed or does it mean that I still need to complete it?
Can anyone clear-up its meaning or what it does or maybe supply a link to the documentation about it?