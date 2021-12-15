Clarification on Average price in Freelance section.

New comment
 

After clicking the freelance section, on the following link for each user

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/USER_NAME/feedbacks

It shows the Average price in the following format.

Average price, USD: 100.07 / 27.50



why are there two prices mentioned ? What is the significance of two prices ? Average can be only one price, not two.

 
I only see one price (100.07) in your Freelance profile Satyam.
 

here is the snapshot. 

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
I only see one price (100.07) in your Freelance profile Satyam.

looks like this is not visible to others, but visible to only the person who owns the profile. If you check the snapshot I have attached from my profile which I have shared above. 

 
Satyam Shivam #:

looks like this is not visible to others, but visible to only the person who owns the profile. If you check the snapshot I have attached from my profile which I have shared above. 

The first number is the average price as a developer and the second as a customer, you can see it if you hover over them.

 
oh ok, that helps. Thank you for the clarification!
New comment