Clarification on Average price in Freelance section.
here is the snapshot.
Satyam Shivam #:
looks like this is not visible to others, but visible to only the person who owns the profile. If you check the snapshot I have attached from my profile which I have shared above.
The first number is the average price as a developer and the second as a customer, you can see it if you hover over them.
oh ok, that helps. Thank you for the clarification!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
After clicking the freelance section, on the following link for each user
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/USER_NAME/feedbacks
It shows the Average price in the following format.
why are there two prices mentioned ? What is the significance of two prices ? Average can be only one price, not two.