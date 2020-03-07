HUGE BUG @ Strategy Tester AND Demo Accounts - page 3
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Should it use bid price to calculate open price as closing the position would be a market order?
I can understand that sell limit orders will wait for bid prices to reach it. But buy positions using ask prices is something I cannot understand. Can someone explaint it to me, please?
Different broker. Also netting account. Derivative. Live demo.
What's the name of your EA? Could you share with me?
I used to test my EA with "every tick based on real ticks" but I was noticing some strange results.
As far I understood, this method simulates the ticks between open/close/high/low prices and this was bring me some unreal results.
I rewrote some code and working now with "OHLC by 1 minute". Now, my results are much more reliable.
Someone can confirm that "every tick based on real ticks" indeed simulates the ticks between open/close/high/low prices?
Thank you!
With MT5:
-"Every tick" uses tick generation.
-"Every tick based on real tick" is based on real ticks from tick data supplied by your broker.
I used to test my EA with "every tick based on real ticks" but I was noticing some strange results.
As far I understood, this method simulates the ticks between open/close/high/low prices and this was bring me some unreal results.
I rewrote some code and working now with "OHLC by 1 minute". Now, my results are much more reliable.
Someone can confirm that "every tick based on real ticks" indeed simulates the ticks between open/close/high/low prices?
Thank you!
Please post a print o equity/drowdown at strategy tester using both. "Every tick based on real tick" never simulates ticks, therefore relies on brokers database.
Your results are not more or less reliable using OHLC. They are plain different. Please read more about it:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2612
https://www.mql5.com/en/welcome/en-metatrader-5-real-ticks-based-strategy-tester
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/tick_generation
Hi! Even if I know there's this "strange and odd" behaviour in MT5, I am still testing to see if I can built an EA... Two-days running on a demo account, and I managed to write a script to calculate drawdown based on history deals.
Hi! Even if I know there's this "strange and odd" behaviour in MT5, I am still testing to see if I can built an EA... Two-days running on a demo account, and I managed to write a script to calculate drawdown based on history deals.
Strategy tester
Positive drawdown?