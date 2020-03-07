HUGE BUG @ Strategy Tester AND Demo Accounts - page 4
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I have been doing some back-testing and now my one currency pair in the market watch collum has frozen GBP/ZAR...
How do I repai this fault..I have tried to re-open a new chart on GBP/ZAR but that did not work...
This is not about the bug, mas some interesting tought I had: to use cummulative drawdown to control and manage risk.
The bug is in the OMS (Order Management System). Synchronization between Market, OMS and Metatrader server is flawed, with ghost orders and delays.
@Arthur Albano Can you elaborate your findings?
Applying same theory on Forex.