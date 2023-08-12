Print back test history

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After running a back test (MetaTester) on a demo account, if I select the History tab in the Toolbox, I can see all the orders/deals that have been processed.

My question is, is there a way to print the contents of the History tab as I am not able to?

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Use the "Test Report" instead, which includes all the Orders and Deals ... Testing Report - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Use the "Test Report" instead, which includes all the Orders and Deals ... Testing Report - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help

Hi Fernando, thanks for coming to my aid...yet again!!

I had a look at the info you gave me but still couldn't see the wood for the trees. I then realised that in the Strategy Tester on the Backtest tab, I had the type set to Report. As soon as I changed it to Orders & Deals, the correct information was then displayed.

Thanks again.

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