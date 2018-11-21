Help with Hull Moving Averages
There are already plenty of versions of Hull on this site.
Alain Verleyen:
There are already plenty of versions of Hull on this site.
There are already plenty of versions of Hull on this site.
Exactly. No need to reinvent the wheel.
This is the version I use written by mladen.
Hull Moving Average
- www.mql5.com
Hull moving average with arbitrary weights of calculation. When Hull power is set to 1 it is the same as regular Hull moving average. Any other value makes it different than the...
Alain Verleyen:
There are already plenty of versions of Hull on this site.
There are already plenty of versions of Hull on this site.
Correct, but I also would like to be able to apply this MA on other sets of data. In the second code piece I gave, I could easily have used iMAOnArray on some other indicators data, and I'm trying to figure out why my implementation doesn't match up.
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So, by accident I have found about Hull Moving Averages and I love using them. Unfortunately, most platforms don't have native support for them, so I find myself writing my own indicators using them. The problem I have is that I am finding an inconsistency with some of my implementations and I'm hoping someone can spot the problem.
First is the indicator code that I feel works correctly:
The problem comes in with another function I have written to calculate the same information but on a much smaller scale to be used in an EA:
When plotted on a chart, the two are slightly different.
Any suggestions as to where I'm going wrong?
-Ditto2X