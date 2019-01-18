Does anybody know what 'pen creation error [87]' means?
I just wonder what may be the source of this error.
I am porting indicators with rather simple graphics (mostly editboxes) from MT4 to MT5, and (in addition to the MT5 performance, which is unbelievable slow and blocks the candle chart often) I am getting that error. It appears randomly, but still frequently, so it is very difficult to trace effectively. I guess it appears mostly when moving those graphical objects via MQL commands.
Did anybody encounter this error?
Never seen this error message.
Can you provide a test case ?
Never seen this error message.
Can you provide a test case ?
I cannot right now, I have to isolate the part which is responsible first. However I tried if someone else had an idea what went wrong.
I cannot right now, I have to isolate the part which is responsible first. However I tried if someone else had an idea what went wrong.
Never seen this error message.
Can you provide a test case ?
It appears I had already seen it here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14588
Is your issue with the Strategy Tester ?
- 2013.10.15
- www.mql5.com
Which MT5 build are you using ?
1940 and 1944.
I just wonder what may be the source of this error.
I am porting indicators with rather simple graphics (mostly editboxes) from MT4 to MT5, and (in addition to the MT5 performance, which is unbelievable slow and blocks the candle chart often) I am getting that error. It appears randomly, but still frequently, so it is very difficult to trace effectively. I guess it appears mostly when moving those graphical objects via MQL commands.
Did anybody encounter this error?
Answer from an Metaquotes developer:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Slava , 2018.11.20 06:58
The author is extremely active draws lines in different colors.
There are a lot of lines, a lot of colors, not enough RAM to create GDI CPen. 32-bit system?
Answer from an Metaquotes developer:
Thank you for the info.
- In this particular case, I have a group of 17 edit boxes, and 6 rectangles (no other objects or indicators on the chart)
- The colours use unified style (repeating patterns with the same colours), and actually this indicator panel was the simplest I had.
- In the task manager the terminal displays using 38MB (of 8GB RAM).
- I tried the 32-bit system, and the same error.
I do not expect that 23 custom objects might cause a resource problem even if they had combined all colours of a parrot. Moreover, it does not happen always - in the morning it reported no error, while now it keeps displaying them regardless on whether I restart the terminal.
I go on more testing, however I have also other issues, so this one I might investigate later.
Are these objects static in size ?
Well, they are constant, if you talk about dimensions. They may move. But the error appears even if they do not move.
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I just wonder what may be the source of this error.
I am porting indicators with rather simple graphics (mostly editboxes) from MT4 to MT5, and (in addition to the MT5 performance, which is unbelievable slow and blocks the candle chart often) I am getting that error. It appears randomly, but still frequently, so it is very difficult to trace effectively. I guess it appears mostly when moving those graphical objects via MQL commands.
Did anybody encounter this error?