What is the point of Copy for ** USD button in the MT4 signals, when it downloads MT5 installer?
I don't understand the problem Eleni. If you click on it, you have to click again on next screen then he is asking which platform you want to use, choose MT4.
Alain, try to become a potential MT4 signal subscriber for a second.
Open a MT4 signal in this website and click the green Copy for ** USD button. What would you expect, by clicking this button?
You would expect to open something that will help you with your MT4 signal subscription, right?
How the MT5 installer help you with that?There isn't any next screen that is asking which platform to use.
You should uninstall and instal MT4 one more time and than should be good.
But it doesn't install MT4, it installs MT5 instead!
It's different between mt4 and mt5 platform.
Yes, but we are talking about MT4 signal subscriptions here.
Alain, try to become a potential MT4 signal subscriber for a second.
Open a MT4 signal in this website and click the green Copy for ** USD button. What would you expect, by clicking this button?
You would expect to open something that will help you with your MT4 signal subscription, right?
How the MT5 installer help you with that?There isn't any next screen that is asking which platform to use.
When you click on this green button a new window is opening :
If you click on the "download it here", you are right you finally get MT5, that's nothing new, it's like that for a long time and good luck if you want to change it.
If you have an MT4 platform already installed and click "Start copying in MetaTrader", it will start your MT4 platform (or ask which one to use, I can't test myself as I have a lot of platforms).
When you click on this green button a new window is opening :
If you click on the "download it here", you are right you finally get MT5, that's nothing new, it's like that for a long time and good luck if you want to change it.
If you have an MT4 platform already installed and click "Start copying in MetaTrader", it will start your MT4 platform (or ask which one to use, I can't test myself as I have a lot of platforms).
Alain, I have 4 different instances of MT4 and the "Start copying in MetaTrader" button does not open any of them.
Its just downloading MT5 installer again!Its kind of strange to see you defending MQL5 though...
Alain, I have 4 different instances of MT4 and the "Start copying in MetaTrader" button does not open any of them.
Its just downloading MT5 installer again!
Not on my side. Here is what I get :
And if I click on Open ("Ouvrir le lien") it starts MT4, and open the Signals tab on the selected signal.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I wonder what is the point of the green Copy for ** USD button in all MT4 signals here in MQL5.com, if when you click it, it downloads the MT5 installer.
I think that MQL5 has overdone it with this obsession for abandoning MT4 and embrace MT5.
Can MQL5 technicians think of a better way to help MQL5 members with subscribing to a MT4 signal, that can really help them on their persuit?