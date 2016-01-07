Cant subscribe to a signal
There is the thread where some similar situations are discussed: Cant subscribe to signal please help.
Just for information.
I have the same problem than op.
My Demo-Account is the NoorCM-Demo. Maybe thats the problem. But if I try to make a new account, this is the only server which is shown to me. Any advices? The MT4 installation I use is the standard one from the mt4 webpage (http://www.metatrader4.com/en/download)
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Into MT4: Open a new account and search for preferred broker through the dialog box that pops up.
Okay, so you have to know which broker you want. I typed in some of them which are shown in your list, after scanning they were found. so that solved the problem for me, thank you!
wrzr123:You're welcome.
Okay, so you have to know which broker you want. I typed in some of them which are shown in your list, after scanning they were found. so that solved the problem for me, thank you!
Okay, so you have to know which broker you want. I typed in some of them which are shown in your list, after scanning they were found. so that solved the problem for me, thank you!
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Hello,
I had logged on to the mql community on mt4, the balance in the funds is showing correctly. However when i tried clicking on the subscribe (green) button, nothing appears. I tried going through the website to copy a signal, the same thing happens, it would first open an mt4 however when i click on the subscribe button nothing happened. Do you know what could be the reason for this?
Thanks!