Cant subscribe to a signal

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Hello,

I had logged on to the mql community on mt4, the balance in the funds is showing correctly. However when i tried clicking on the subscribe (green) button,  nothing appears. I tried going through the website to copy a signal, the same thing happens, it would first open an mt4 however when i click on the subscribe button nothing happened. Do you know what could be the reason for this?

 

Thanks! 

 

There is the thread where some similar situations are discussed: Cant subscribe to signal please help.

Just for information.

 

I have the same problem than op.

My Demo-Account is the NoorCM-Demo. Maybe thats the problem. But if I try to make a new account, this is the only server which is shown to me. Any advices? The MT4 installation I use is the standard one from the mt4 webpage (http://www.metatrader4.com/en/download)

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Into MT4: Open a new account and search for preferred broker through the dialog box that pops up.

 

 
Okay, so you have to know which broker you want. I typed in some of them which are shown in your list, after scanning they were found. so that solved the problem for me, thank you!
 
wrzr123:
Okay, so you have to know which broker you want. I typed in some of them which are shown in your list, after scanning they were found. so that solved the problem for me, thank you!
You're welcome.
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