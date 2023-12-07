Indicators: Day Trader Market Profile - page 2
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Hi Kindly explain how to identify entry and exit points using this indicator
MP is not an indi, it is a complete system to expect when/where the next direction of price starts and when/where it ends (the holy grail trend),
you should have your own way to catch profits by it.
I will give you an example (today in the USA session)
Hi Kindly explain how to identify entry and exit points using this indicator
MP is not an indi, it is a complete system to expect when/where the next direction of price starts and when/where it ends (the holy grail trend),
you should have your own way to catch profits by it.
I will give you an example (today in the USA session)
Hi thanx for the effort but I have to agree I have not managed to understand how exactly yo use it, if you do not mind kindly explain again in detail step by step. If you can give directions how to identify potential bearish or bullish trend is about to begin
Ok, another example for your eyes,
but to to fully achieve this and understand how to use it, plZ read "James Dalton" book "Mind Over Markets", download from here
http://www.4shared.com/office/7nVkPOic/Mind_over_Markets_J_Dalton.html
then apply and practice,, then you will have your own way of catching profits, then you won't meet the losses again.
Look this example,
Hi thanx for the effort but I have to agree I have not managed to understand how exactly yo use it, if you do not mind kindly explain again in detail step by step. If you can give directions how to identify potential bearish or bullish trend is about to begin
Ok, another example for your eyes,
but to to fully achieve this and understand how to use it, plZ read "James Dalton" book "Mind Over Markets", download from here
http://www.4shared.com/office/7nVkPOic/Mind_over_Markets_J_Dalton.html
then apply and practice,, then you will have your own way of catching profits, then you won't meet the losses again.
Look this example,
Thanks for posting the indicator,
I would like to know weather this woks on new Metatrader Build 6XX ?
regards
Santosh
anyone can help if there is option to start trading using this website or not and how?
Hi santoshdts,
It works fine on the update of build 6xx, I use it.
keep feedback.
donrj ,
you may need to read Peter Stdlmyar book or manual.
razoff ,
Really i didn't know what is the issue. Try to change the font type by editing it in the code or set the "TPOs_as_Letters" to false.