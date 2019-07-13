Experts: Universal EA - page 2
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Hi,
Good pacofflin, nice and unversal EA,
I do filter the codes, and here under the modivied 4H TFrame
Hi,
Good pacofflin, nice and unversal EA,
I do filter the codes, and here under the modivied 4H TFrame
Hi,
Good pacofflin, nice and unversal EA,
I do filter the codes, and here under the modivied 4H TFrame
Hi Elliot and thanks for testing my EA. I will test these inputs out and see what results I get from backtesting. I am having difficulty with my backtesting because of inconsistent data so I am currently trying to find a solution to this problem before continuing any kind of backtesting. I will keep you posted on my progress.
Good luck and happy trading!
Hi,
Good pacofflin, nice and unversal EA,
I do filter the codes, and here under the modivied 4H TFrame
Hi Elliot and thanks for testing my EA. I will test these inputs out and see what results I get from backtesting. I am having difficulty with my backtesting because of inconsistent data so I am currently trying to find a solution to this problem before continuing any kind of backtesting. I will keep you posted on my progress.
Good luck and happy trading!
Is this EA has been tested on a demo account or Strategy Tester? What about the test results?
Hello 3rjfx you are right, when I first wrote the code 0 worked in place of NULL and since it was much easier to write I used it for all of my signals. I have updated the code so please redownload the Universal EA for the most up to date version. I don't have any test results because I made the EA to be changeable to most any strategy that you can conceive. If you have any other questions or comments then feel free to ask.
Good luck and happy trading!
For everyone wondering I did replace all of the 0s with NULL and reuploaded the EA so feel free to redownload it and get to back testing.
Good luck and happy trading!
hi...
great ea btw. can u add trading time?
Hi Patrick,
Ive just found you indicator this week and had some success with using it. However, I can choose which indicator I want to use separately but I cant combine any? any updates at all?
thanks in advance.
Regards,
Stuart
I need an EA based on the "DSP Oscilator"
A buy signal is generated when the signal line turns green.
The buy signal is closed when the signal line turns yellow.
A sell signal arises at "red" and closes again at "yellow".
Who can help me?
greeting
Johann Willms
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