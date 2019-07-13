Experts: Universal EA

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Universal EA:

This is my first Expert Advisor so please give feedback on how I can improve it to make the best possible EA. Thanks for the inputs in advance and happy trading.

Author: Patrick Cofflin

 
Is this EA has been tested on a demo account or Strategy Tester? What about the test results?
 
Is this EA has been tested on a demo account or Strategy Tester? What about the test results?
 
hey why u put 0 instead of putting symbol(), i ask cause every time i try to run it on the tester it says symbol 0 not found,when i changed the 0 with symbol() it worked
 
hey why u put 0 instead of putting symbol(), i ask cause every time i try to run it on the tester it says symbol 0 not found,when i changed the 0 with symbol() it worked
 
This EA is not working, and may not have been tested.
The error occurs in writing the function:
For example:
double CurrentStochasticKperiod = iStochastic(0,0,Kperiod,Dperiod,Slowing,3,1,0,0);

It should be written:
double CurrentStochasticKperiod = iStochastic (NULL,0,Kperiod,Dperiod,Slowing,3,1,0,0);

Due to a typing error in all of the function, then the EA is not working, and the Journal of Strategy Tester print the message: Tester: 0 symbol not found.
 
This EA is not working, and may not have been tested.
The error occurs in writing the function:
For example:
double CurrentStochasticKperiod = iStochastic(0,0,Kperiod,Dperiod,Slowing,3,1,0,0);

It should be written:
double CurrentStochasticKperiod = iStochastic (NULL,0,Kperiod,Dperiod,Slowing,3,1,0,0);

Due to a typing error in all of the function, then the EA is not working, and the Journal of Strategy Tester print the message: Tester: 0 symbol not found.
 

Should this EA work without optimization ?

 

Should this EA work without optimization ?

 
broketrader:

Should this EA work without optimization ?


Ok sorry guys I've been busy making tutorials. I orignially made this EA using the 509 build but once I downloaded the new build I saw that it wasn't working because I placed a 0 in the symbol() for the indicators instead of NULL. I have fixed this and reuploaded the EA.


A few key points

- ALL OF THE DEFAULT VALUES ARE PLACEHOLDERS AND ARE INTENDED TO BE ADJUSTED!!!

- If you don't get your desired results tweak the numbers

- Watch my tutorials on youtube, I will be adding more to help understand all of the inputs

- Use a combination of the indicators to create a very strong buy signal

- Or make the signal weak and hedge your buy signal

- If you have any suggestions on how to improve the Universal EA just comment or email me at p.a.cofflin@gmail.com


Good luck and happy trading!


 
broketrader:

Should this EA work without optimization ?


Ok sorry guys I've been busy making tutorials. I orignially made this EA using the 509 build but once I downloaded the new build I saw that it wasn't working because I placed a 0 in the symbol() for the indicators instead of NULL. I have fixed this and reuploaded the EA.


A few key points

- ALL OF THE DEFAULT VALUES ARE PLACEHOLDERS AND ARE INTENDED TO BE ADJUSTED!!!

- If you don't get your desired results tweak the numbers

- Watch my tutorials on youtube, I will be adding more to help understand all of the inputs

- Use a combination of the indicators to create a very strong buy signal

- Or make the signal weak and hedge your buy signal

- If you have any suggestions on how to improve the Universal EA just comment or email me at p.a.cofflin@gmail.com


Good luck and happy trading!


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