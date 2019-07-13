Experts: Universal EA
The error occurs in writing the function:
For example:
double CurrentStochasticKperiod = iStochastic(0,0,Kperiod,Dperiod,Slowing,3,1,0,0);
It should be written:
double CurrentStochasticKperiod = iStochastic (NULL,0,Kperiod,Dperiod,Slowing,3,1,0,0);
Due to a typing error in all of the function, then the EA is not working, and the Journal of Strategy Tester print the message: Tester: 0 symbol not found.
The error occurs in writing the function:
For example:
double CurrentStochasticKperiod = iStochastic(0,0,Kperiod,Dperiod,Slowing,3,1,0,0);
It should be written:
double CurrentStochasticKperiod = iStochastic (NULL,0,Kperiod,Dperiod,Slowing,3,1,0,0);
Due to a typing error in all of the function, then the EA is not working, and the Journal of Strategy Tester print the message: Tester: 0 symbol not found.
Ok sorry guys I've been busy making tutorials. I orignially made this EA using the 509 build but once I downloaded the new build I saw that it wasn't working because I placed a 0 in the symbol() for the indicators instead of NULL. I have fixed this and reuploaded the EA.
A few key points
- ALL OF THE DEFAULT VALUES ARE PLACEHOLDERS AND ARE INTENDED TO BE ADJUSTED!!!
- If you don't get your desired results tweak the numbers
- Watch my tutorials on youtube, I will be adding more to help understand all of the inputs
- Use a combination of the indicators to create a very strong buy signal
- Or make the signal weak and hedge your buy signal
- If you have any suggestions on how to improve the Universal EA just comment or email me at p.a.cofflin@gmail.com
Good luck and happy trading!
Ok sorry guys I've been busy making tutorials. I orignially made this EA using the 509 build but once I downloaded the new build I saw that it wasn't working because I placed a 0 in the symbol() for the indicators instead of NULL. I have fixed this and reuploaded the EA.
A few key points
- ALL OF THE DEFAULT VALUES ARE PLACEHOLDERS AND ARE INTENDED TO BE ADJUSTED!!!
- If you don't get your desired results tweak the numbers
- Watch my tutorials on youtube, I will be adding more to help understand all of the inputs
- Use a combination of the indicators to create a very strong buy signal
- Or make the signal weak and hedge your buy signal
- If you have any suggestions on how to improve the Universal EA just comment or email me at p.a.cofflin@gmail.com
Good luck and happy trading!
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Universal EA:
Author: Patrick Cofflin