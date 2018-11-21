MetaTrader 4 platform beta build 1145 - page 3
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Thanks for testing. So it confirms the "weirdness".
Seems you are using portable mode, right ?
EDIT: I see you tried MovingAverageEA_Template.tpl which is also working for me, while it's MMEA_131861550753490699.tpl which should be tried (not working). My fault as I set the wrong default filename in the script. Update attached.
I tried both templates with same result. EA is always loaded successfully.
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Object click priority always to rectangle label?
honest_knave, 2014.11.10 16:52
I have noticed that Rectangle Labels receive click priority over Labels, irrespective to the z-order assignment. Is this behavior deliberate?
This can be seen by creating a rectangle label with z-order 0, which partially overlaps a label with z-order 100.
When clicking on the "So" text not over the rectangle label:
When clicking on the "e Text" text over the rectangle label:
So the higher z-order of the label is being ignored when it overlaps a rectangle label.
The problem of MQ is that the service desk is not public, soo ..we repeating work.
I've upgraded to 1146 (except my live production platform).
Everything works fine. Thank you for the update.
My broker has developped its own private platform, and is pretexting that MT4 is not maintained anymore to encourage the clients to move to their private platform (instead of encouraging moving to MT5).
The problem with a private platform is that it becomes very difficult to migrate to another broker, as all your development work has to be migrated and reworked.
This is why I love metaquotes, you have the same platform on different brokers and can compare the brokers in the same conditions.
Thank you for the update !
Hi,
if you compile your EA with the newest update MT4 build 1147 & Meta Editor build 1946 your EX4 file will not work with the chart and that's happened to me so I decide to get back to build 1190 MT4 and Build 1601 of Meta Editor till some one help us and told us what's wrong with those new version.
Regards
Probably the very old style event handlers init(), deinit() and start() are now considered obsolete and no longer supported.
If that is the case, you will have to update to the MQL4+ version of using OnInit(), OnDeinit() and OnTick() which have been the standard for many years now.