Indicators: Change Chart Symbol Menu

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Change Chart Symbol Menu:

The indicator loads as a Menu on the menu bar. Click the Symbol Menu to open or close the symbol list. Click a selected symbol to change the chart symbol.

Author: file45

[Deleted]  
The constant reference to the ".mgh" file in the instructions is confusing; surely they mean the ".mqh" file?
[Deleted]  
The constant reference to the ".mgh" file in the instructions is confusing; surely they mean the ".mqh" file?
 

Nice work!!

Did you also code the buy/sell buttons on your chart? I would like to have that code, too.

 

Nice work!!

Did you also code the buy/sell buttons on your chart? I would like to have that code, too.

 
can't use it on build 646 even updated the latest mt4gui2...is th3 problem from the MT4 company??
 
devilman:
can't use it on build 646 even updated the latest mt4gui2...is th3 problem from the MT4 company??

Hi

I have four live and two demo MT4 accounts running. They are all build 646 and the indicator works correctly in all installations.

 

Can only suggest checking:

  1. files are in the correct folder
  2. Suffix - see "Notes: Suffix -1 and Suffix - 2".
  3. Tools  → Options → Expert Advisors

Regards

 

Thanks for your advice. I have solved the problem by change "EURUSD" to "EURUSD."

Gosh~~hahaha~~ 

 
file45:

Hi

I have four live and two demo MT4 accounts running. They are all build 646 and the indicator works correctly in all installations.

 

Can only suggest checking:

  1. files are in the correct folder
  2. Suffix - see "Notes: Suffix -1 and Suffix - 2".
  3. Tools  → Options → Expert Advisors

Regards

I still am unable to set it up, my confusion lies with what am I installing charting change or the script for opening orders. And where do they finally come together. Sorry not a programmer, here! Please provide a documentation.

 

Great Job! Maybe next you may want to have an option to undock the charts too. Goodluck!

 
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Does this work? I can't get this to work for myself.
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