Indicators: Constant Range Detector
Why
keep re-setting a Scrip, Indicator or EA default parameter from, say,
34 to 50 ? Permanently change the default setting to 50 or make a copy
with default 50 !
Why
keep re-setting a Scrip, Indicator or EA default parameter from, say,
34 to 50 ? Permanently change the default setting to 50 or make a copy
with default 50 !
Hi File45,
I've got an error when inserting this indicator to my MT4. Kindly take a look at it:
How can it be solved?
Thank you very much.
Deivid.
Hi File45,
I've got an error when inserting this indicator to my MT4. Kindly take a look at it:
How can it be solved?
Thank you very much.
Deivid.
Hi Deivid
The indicator Constant Range Detector - v2 is not on your illustrated chart. The code for the Constant Range Detector - v2 is simplistic and not likely the cause the above error.
string name_cr, Constant_Range; name_cr = "CR"; Constant_Range = DoubleToStr(MathAbs((High[1] - Low[1]) / Pointz), 2);
The more probable cause of the above error would be your constant range indicator or EA running from the M1 chart. I think I saw this problem associated with indicator #synbar1.01 after the recent MT4 update to 6.00 and beyond.
Yes, I have just duplicated this problem with #synbar1.01 without Constant Range Detector - v2 on the chart. I would consider this adequate proof that the problem is not caused by Constant Range Detector - v2.
Note: #synbar1.01 is a constant range generating indicator.
Hi File45,
I've got an error when inserting this indicator to my MT4. Kindly take a look at it:
How can it be solved?
Thank you very much.
Deivid.
Hi Deivid
The indicator Constant Range Detector - v2 is not on your illustrated chart. The code for the Constant Range Detector - v2 is simplistic and not likely the cause the above error.
string name_cr, Constant_Range; name_cr = "CR"; Constant_Range = DoubleToStr(MathAbs((High[1] - Low[1]) / Pointz), 2);
The more probable cause of the above error would be your constant range indicator or EA running from the M1 chart. I think I saw this problem associated with indicator #synbar1.01 after the recent MT4 update to 6.00 and beyond.
Yes, I have just duplicated this problem with #synbar1.01 without Constant Range Detector - v2 on the chart. I would consider this adequate proof that the problem is not caused by Constant Range Detector - v2.
Note: #synbar1.01 is a constant range generating indicator.
Dear file45,
Thanks so much for your help and assistance.
Some comments here regarding this topic:
1. I do not have any EA running with my M1 chart.
2. As you can see in the below screenshot, your constant range detector file is in my MetaTrader folder therefore ready to be used.
3.- I have reviewed completely my computer and there is no file called "synbar" what would mean that it is not available.
Do you have more comments? and what indicator is the "synbar" one?
Very grateful again,
Deivid.
Dear file45,
Thanks so much for your help and assistance.
Some comments here regarding this topic:
1. I do not have any EA running with my M1 chart.
2. As you can see in the below screenshot, your constant range detector file is in my MetaTrader folder therefore ready to be used.
3.- I have reviewed completely my computer and there is no file called "synbar" what would mean that it is not available.
Do you have more comments? and what indicator is the "synbar" one?
Very grateful again,
Deivid.
Hi Deivid - you're welcome
- At the end of my previous reply I included: "Note: #synbar1.01 is a constant range generating indicator." It is an indicator that runs from the M1 chart and generates the constant range offline-chart.
- I recall having seen this problem some time ago so I loaded #synbar1.01 on my terminal (without Constant Range Detector - v2 on the chart) and the error as in your image was duplicated. Please note that Constant Range Detector - v2 was not on the chart. This error lies with offline-chart generation. You do not have this indicator and the indicator in question does not have to be #synbar1.01, it could be any indicator that generates offline-charts.
- Please note: If constant Range Detector - v2 is not loaded on a chart it can have absolutely not effect on a chart whatsoever - even if it is dormant in a folder.
- From my previous reply: "The more probable cause of the above error would be your constant range indicator or EA running from the M1 chart." You may not have an EA on the M1 chart but you will have and indicator or script running on the M1 chart generating an offline-chart.
- All indicators should be in the new MT4/Indicator folder. That is the correct folder for indicators in the new MT4 6.xxx update. It will not solve the problem as the problem lies with offline-chart generation.
Dear file45,
Thanks so much for your help and assistance.
Some comments here regarding this topic:
1. I do not have any EA running with my M1 chart.
2. As you can see in the below screenshot, your constant range detector file is in my MetaTrader folder therefore ready to be used.
3.- I have reviewed completely my computer and there is no file called "synbar" what would mean that it is not available.
Do you have more comments? and what indicator is the "synbar" one?
Very grateful again,
Deivid.
Hi Deivid - you're welcome
- At the end of my previous reply I included: "Note: #synbar1.01 is a constant range generating indicator." It is an indicator that runs from the M1 chart and generates the constant range offline-chart.
- I recall having seen this problem some time ago so I loaded #synbar1.01 on my terminal (without Constant Range Detector - v2 on the chart) and the error as in your image was duplicated. Please note that Constant Range Detector - v2 was not on the chart. This error lies with offline-chart generation. You do not have this indicator and the indicator in question does not have to be #synbar1.01, it could be any indicator that generates offline-charts.
- Please note: If constant Range Detector - v2 is not loaded on a chart it can have absolutely not effect on a chart whatsoever - even if it is dormant in a folder.
- From my previous reply: "The more probable cause of the above error would be your constant range indicator or EA running from the M1 chart." You may not have an EA on the M1 chart but you will have and indicator or script running on the M1 chart generating an offline-chart.
- All indicators should be in the new MT4/Indicator folder. That is the correct folder for indicators in the new MT4 6.xxx update. It will not solve the problem as the problem lies with offline-chart generation.
Yes, you are absolutely right, File45!!!
I have just opened an offline chart without including any indicator and the error appears therefore it is true what you state: "The problem lies with offline-chart generation".
Do you have any expert advise about how to repair it? and from your previous experiences with this issue, what script o what instruction can be causing it?
Thanks a lot for your help!!!
Deivid.
Yes, you are absolutely right, File45!!!
I have just opened an offline chart without including any indicator and the error appears therefore it is true what you state: "The problem lies with offline-chart generation".
Do you have any expert advise about how to repair it? and from your previous experiences with this issue, what script o what instruction can be causing it?
Thanks a lot for your help!!!
Deivid.
At present I do not know of a solution. I do not use constant range charts so I have not looked at this in depth. If I have time and find a solution I will post you a copy of an error free Constant Range Indicator. If you are desperate for a Constant Range Indicator I can refer you to a commercial product that I used some time ago when researching constant range charts. The commercial version is cheap, flawless, a one-off payment, life-time support and unlimited MT4 Terminals per hard drive license. The vendor is AZ-Invest.eu. The Constant Range Bar Plug-In is $35.00 and the last time I looked it sold with two hard drive license allocations. These license allocations are per hard drive not per PC as advertised. This impacts in the following manner if one uses a mirror drive as a disk image emergency replacement for the current working drive. If the current working drive is replaced with the mirror drive all Programs and MT4 indicators will work except the AZ-Invest.eu indicator* because the mirror drive is not linked to the vendors licensing server. This can be solved by contacting the vendor to sync the mirror drive as the license second drive allocation. If you have installed second copies of the AZ-Invest.eu indicator on another computer hard drive you will either have to uninstall those copies on that hard drive and use the license second drive allocation on the mirror drive or purchase an additional license for the mirror drive if the copies on the other computer are to be kept. This is not documented or made clear on the vendor's site. At the time of use the vendor's indicator did not detect gaps but in every other respect operated flawlessly providing assurance and security of faultless operation. I do not like the fact that the indicator's operation is linked to the vendor's licensing server. AZ-Invest.eu user feedback on Forexfactory and other forums appear to be the most satisfied.
Yes, you are absolutely right, File45!!!
I have just opened an offline chart without including any indicator and the error appears therefore it is true what you state: "The problem lies with offline-chart generation".
Do you have any expert advise about how to repair it? and from your previous experiences with this issue, what script o what instruction can be causing it?
Thanks a lot for your help!!!
Deivid.
At present I do not know of a solution. I do not use constant range charts so I have not looked at this in depth. If I have time and find a solution I will post you a copy of an error free Constant Range Indicator. If you are desperate for a Constant Range Indicator I can refer you to a commercial product that I used some time ago when researching constant range charts. The commercial version is cheap, flawless, a one-off payment, life-time support and unlimited MT4 Terminals per hard drive license. The vendor is AZ-Invest.eu. The Constant Range Bar Plug-In is $35.00 and the last time I looked it sold with two hard drive license allocations. These license allocations are per hard drive not per PC as advertised. This impacts in the following manner if one uses a mirror drive as a disk image emergency replacement for the current working drive. If the current working drive is replaced with the mirror drive all Programs and MT4 indicators will work except the AZ-Invest.eu indicator* because the mirror drive is not linked to the vendors licensing server. This can be solved by contacting the vendor to sync the mirror drive as the license second drive allocation. If you have installed second copies of the AZ-Invest.eu indicator on another computer hard drive you will either have to uninstall those copies on that hard drive and use the license second drive allocation on the mirror drive or purchase an additional license for the mirror drive if the copies on the other computer are to be kept. This is not documented or made clear on the vendor's site. At the time of use the vendor's indicator did not detect gaps but in every other respect operated flawlessly providing assurance and security of faultless operation. I do not like the fact that the indicator's operation is linked to the vendor's licensing server. AZ-Invest.eu user feedback on Forexfactory and other forums appear to be the most satisfied.* and any program with license linked to the replaced hard drive.
Crystal clear, File45.
The desesperation affects more to my broker than to me because it is him who does not offer a nice product. ;))
Thank you one more time and regards.
Deivid.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Constant Range Detector:
Author: file45