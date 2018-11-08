iBarShift() for MT5 is klunky
- By "works" I mean that it returns a bar number given a specific time for historical data that I know exists on the machine.
- By "not works" I mean that it returns -1 even though historical data exists.
I created a test script (attached). It assumes that all CADJPY D1 historical data is already on your machine.
iBarShift() sometimes returns a bar value (not -1) within 100 attempts, sometimes it does not. It almost never returns a value (not -1) on the first call.
In my investigation of this issue, I came across iBarShift - library for MetaTrader 5 by Alain. I've copied his function to the bottom of my test script (with copyright intact), but renamed it to iBarShiftAlain(). In my tests, Alain's function works every time.
So . . . there is something not quite right under the hood of MT5's iBarShift(). I'll be using Alain's version henceforth.
Totally "normal" expected behaviour from MetaQuotes software! I would be more surprised when their software worked without any bugs!
By the way, I am assuming you are using the stable 1881 build and not any of the latest bungled (oops, I mean beta) builds.
iBarShift() sometimes works, sometimes does not.
- By "works" I mean that it returns a bar number given a specific time for historical data that I know exists on the machine.
- By "not works" I mean that it returns -1 even though historical data exists.
I created a test script (attached). It assumes that all CADJPY D1 historical data is already on your machine.
iBarShift() sometimes returns a bar value (not -1) within 100 attempts, sometimes it does not. It almost never returns a value (not -1) on the first call.
In my investigation of this issue, I came across iBarShift - library for MetaTrader 5 by Alain. I've copied his function to the bottom of my test script (with copyright intact), but renamed it to iBarShiftAlain(). In my tests, Alain's function works every time.
So . . . there is something not quite right under the hood of MT5's iBarShift(). I'll be using Alain's version henceforth.
By the way, I am assuming you are using the stable 1881 build and not any of the latest bungled (oops, I mean beta) builds.
build 1940
OnInit() isn't a good place for your test code with built-in function.
Oh.
So, how would you go about converting a single time to an index? I want to know specifically how many bars to limit my data loading.
I used something like this, but it includes weekends:
#define HR2400 86400 // 24 * 60 * 60 #define MIDNIGHT(x) x - (int) MathMod(x,HR2400) int maxBar = ( MIDNIGHT(TimeCurrent()) - D'2007.02.12' ) / PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);
iBarShift() seems the right function to use, but I don't want to calculate it in OnCalculate() every tick.
I mean, I suppose I could just multiply maxBar (above) by 5/7ths and be done with it, but it would only be an approximation.
Oh.
So, how would you go about converting a single time to an index? I want to know specifically how many bars to limit my data loading.
I used something like this, but it includes weekends:
iBarShift() seems the right function to use, but I don't want to calculate it in OnCalculate() every tick.
I mean, I suppose I could just multiply maxBar (above) by 5/7ths and be done with it, but it would only be an approximation.
OnCalculate() if(prev_calculated==0) { earliestBar = iBarShift("CADJPY", PERIOD_D1, EARLIEST_TIME, false); if(earliestBar==-1) retturn(0); ... )Is this working better ?
Is this working better ?
I must answer "no" and "yes" and "very interesting."
:-D
"No" : means that iBarShift() continues to give sporadic results of -1 despite all historical data loaded. This happens most frequently when I re-start Terminal then start my Test indicator. Sometimes iBarShift() will give a value after, say 10, attempts; sometimes it doesn't give a value even after a full 100 attempts.
"Yes" : mean that I can return 0 after trying for 100 attempts. This, of course, means OnCalculate() gets called again on the next tick and prev_calculated is again 0. It appears that iBarShift() does give a value (not -1) at least by this second call of OnCalculate(). So this is actually usable!
"Very Interesting" : switching to your version of iBarShift() in the above construct fails every time. :-D
I'm attaching my updated Test file for posterity.
I must answer "no" and "yes" and "very interesting."
:-D
"No" : means that iBarShift() continues to give sporadic results of -1 despite all historical data loaded. This happens most frequently when I re-start Terminal then start my Test indicator. Sometimes iBarShift() will give a value after, say 10, attempts; sometimes it doesn't give a value even after a full 100 attempts.
"Yes" : mean that I can return 0 after trying for 100 attempts. This, of course, means OnCalculate() gets called again on the next tick and prev_calculated is again 0. It appears that iBarShift() does give a value (not -1) at least by this second call of OnCalculate(). So this is actually usable!
You don't need a loop at all. Such loop are a "wrong" practice, either you are not in a hurry, just return(0) in case of error and try again on next tick (like I suggested in my previous post), or you want things done ASAP, then use a timer.
"Very Interesting" : switching to your version of iBarShift() in the above construct fails every time. :-D
I'm attaching my updated Test file for posterity.
I have no idea what you mean. My function works well but is slower than the built-in function.
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iBarShift() sometimes works, sometimes does not.
I created a test script (attached). It assumes that all CADJPY D1 historical data is already on your machine.
iBarShift() sometimes returns a bar value (not -1) within 100 attempts, sometimes it does not. It almost never returns a value (not -1) on the first call.
In my investigation of this issue, I came across iBarShift - library for MetaTrader 5 by Alain. I've copied his function to the bottom of my test script (with copyright intact), but renamed it to iBarShiftAlain(). In my tests, Alain's function works every time.
So . . . there is something not quite right under the hood of MT5's iBarShift(). I'll be using Alain's version henceforth.