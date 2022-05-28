iCustom() working last night, no code changes and is failing this morning -- Anyone know of weird environment situation that can happen?
Does anyone know of some weird situation which can develop in the terminal and if so how to fix? I've restarted the terminal several times. Not rebooted the computer yet. Buffers are successfully loading in other code in the program that uses iMA(). It's the weekend but I'm even testing on BTCUSD which is still receiving ticks. Last night I was testing on a different pair while the market was closed and that chart was getting no ticks and it worked fine. Any insight is greatly appreciated. I'm hesitant to work on any of my other programs if I can't explain this.
A official build update for MT5 was announced for yesterday, and maybe your setup was updated.
So, recompile both the custom indicator and the EA and verify that there are no errors or warnings for both.
- 2022.05.26
- www.mql5.com
A official build update for MT5 was announced for yesterday, and maybe your setup was updated.
So, recompile both the custom indicator and the EA and verify that there are no errors or warnings for both.
thank you for the suggestion, I have now recompiled everything.
Interestingly I have no notification from the terminal "updated/requires restart". The article suggests I should have all windows updates installed, and windows says I'm up to date.
After recompiling everything and upon closer inspection of the logs I found: "cannot load custom indicator 'csb_MACD Status In Timeframes_v4.01 .ex5' [4802]"
Which of course, with the trailing space after the indicator name is incorrect. Looks like I accidentally hit the spacebar at some point when my cursor was offscreen. Sheesh!!!!!
Sorry to waste your time with something so freakin' stupid. Thank you for your attention.
Meanwhile, any idea why my terminal has not attempted to update/upgrade? Is that a per-broker decision?
Show me your full MQL5 code - I'm especially interested in the OnInit function.
I'm connected to the 'MetaQuotes-Demo' server. I have:
Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3311 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
But doing that will end up having beta builds being updated too. I find that too risky. I don't intend to be a beta tester for MetaQuotes. I will stick to official builds only via the broker accounts.
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Hello,
Weird deal.
Went to bed last night after working on a program. It uses and iCustom() call which was working successsfully. In the OnCalculate() the BarsCalculated() returned a value, and CopyBuffer() was getting values.
Woke up this morning to start working on the program again, and BarsCalculated() and CopyBuffer() was failing with -1.
No code changes. Repeated attempts fail. The indicator I'm calling with iCustom() is still successfully running on charts. No changes to the indicator being called by iCustom().
In the iCustom() call, I'm not passing parameters, just using the default values:
Does anyone know of some weird situation which can develop in the terminal and if so how to fix? I've restarted the terminal several times. Not rebooted the computer yet. Buffers are successfully loading in other code in the program that uses iMA().
It's the weekend but I'm even testing on BTCUSD which is still receiving ticks. Last night I was testing on a different pair while the market was closed and that chart was getting no ticks and it worked fine.
Any insight is greatly appreciated. I'm hesitant to work on any of my other programs if I can't explain this.