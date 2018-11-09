how this functions work? Or are these functions working on MT5!
SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS
SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constant_indices
SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS
Number of Buy orders at the moment
SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME
Current volume of Buy orders
- www.mql5.com
seems these are CONSTANCE not Function
I mean they are standart constants in mql5
but always return zero as value
why?
I mean they are standart constants in mql5
but always return zero as value
why?
i don't have mt5 installed.
but if you means Print(SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); and get 0 that means they define SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS stand for 0;
or you means invoke SymbolInfoInteger(xxx,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS) and get 0?
:)
//--- long BUYorders=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); if(BUYorders==0) BUYorders=1; //for div on zerro long SELLorders=SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); if(SELLorders==0) SELLorders=1; //for div on zerro double BUYvolume=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); if(BUYvolume==0) BUYvolume=1; //for div on zerro double SELLvolume=SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); if(SELLvolume==0) SELLvolume=1; //for div on zerro
i though it may return the orders number in the session - every connection means a session.
i read the manual,didn't get more info . but its desciption make me think like above.
so i open some tickets:
but it return 0 still :(
i am sure the network is not disconnect. maybe this is nothing about it?
yes
I was asked completly this too
:)
Hi,
My apologies if this has been address before:
Print(SymbolInfoDouble("EURUSD",SYMBOL_POINT)); is returning le-05
Print(SymbolInfoDouble("GBPJPY",SYMBOL_POINT)); is returning 0.001 which is correct
I cant understand why EURUSD and GBPUSD etc all return le-05?
MT5 version 5 build 1940.
Any help would be greatly appreciated
Hi,
My apologies if this has been address before:
Print(SymbolInfoDouble("EURUSD",SYMBOL_POINT)); is returning le-05
Print(SymbolInfoDouble("GBPJPY",SYMBOL_POINT)); is returning 0.001 which is correct
I cant understand why EURUSD and GBPUSD etc all return le-05?
MT5 version 5 build 1940.
Any help would be greatly appreciated
let's see the codes(script,MT4) and its outputs as below:
void dspmsg(string sym){ Print("Symbol:",sym," ","Ask:",MarketInfo(sym,MODE_ASK)," ","Digits:",MarketInfo(sym,MODE_DIGITS)," Point:",MarketInfo(sym,MODE_POINT)); } void OnStart() { dspmsg("GBPUSD"); dspmsg("EURUSD"); dspmsg("EURAUD"); dspmsg("USDMXN"); dspmsg("OILUSD"); dspmsg("XAGUSD"); dspmsg("XAUUSD"); dspmsg("BTCUSD"); }
outputs:
2018.11.10 03:23:00.289 testscript USDJPY,Daily: Symbol:BTCUSD Ask:6342.9 Digits:3.0 Point:0.001
2018.11.10 03:23:00.289 testscript USDJPY,Daily: Symbol:XAUUSD Ask:1210.14 Digits:2.0 Point:0.01
2018.11.10 03:23:00.289 testscript USDJPY,Daily: Symbol:XAGUSD Ask:14.2 Digits:2.0 Point:0.01
2018.11.10 03:23:00.289 testscript USDJPY,Daily: Symbol:OILUSD Ask:60.39 Digits:2.0 Point:0.01
2018.11.10 03:23:00.289 testscript USDJPY,Daily: Symbol:USDMXN Ask:20.32875 Digits:5.0 Point:1e-05
2018.11.10 03:23:00.289 testscript USDJPY,Daily: Symbol:EURAUD Ask:1.56937 Digits:5.0 Point:1e-05
2018.11.10 03:23:00.289 testscript USDJPY,Daily: Symbol:EURUSD Ask:1.13378 Digits:5.0 Point:1e-05
2018.11.10 03:23:00.289 testscript USDJPY,Daily: Symbol:GBPUSD Ask:1.29793 Digits:5.0 Point:1e-05
now you may notic that you may be in a mistake.
the answer is not to find 'which is correct'
the answer is that,the point value for different is not share the same value.
for EURUSD,if the price is 1.13378 and if it has to be change it have to be 1.13377 or 1.13379, change for 0.00001(that is 1e-05) at lease.
change to 1.133781? no!
that 's what the 'POINT' defined.
Hi,
My apologies if this has been address before:
Print(SymbolInfoDouble("EURUSD",SYMBOL_POINT)); is returning le-05
Print(SymbolInfoDouble("GBPJPY",SYMBOL_POINT)); is returning 0.001 which is correct
I cant understand why EURUSD and GBPUSD etc all return le-05?
MT5 version 5 build 1940.
Any help would be greatly appreciated
point = digit counts
GBPJPY has 3 digits after dot on the price but EURUSD has 5 digits after dots on the price
so both are correct
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SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS
SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME