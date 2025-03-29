Indicators: Channels - page 3
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I like this channel indicator, thank you Nikolai.
However, there is a problem with it where, using the default and also tweaked settings, on everything I have tried it on, eventually (after a few minutes probably) you get this in the Experts tab:
width for some reason is zero
E.g.
2019.02.27 14:06:32.342 Channels XAUUSD,M5: width for some reason is zero
These errors spit out thick and fast (10 on each tick, even with I have selected to not use the current candle). These errors in the Experts tab slow down MT4, particularly if you have more than one instance of the indicator running. I have a 9 MB log file full of these errors from yesterday.
Is there any solution to them? Setting the Start Bar to 1 does not help this or performance as far as I can tell.
Also, if you are not using MT4 anymore, do you have an MT5 version of this indicator you can share?
I like this channel indicator, thank you Nikolai.
However, there is a problem with it where, using the default and also tweaked settings, on everything I have tried it on, eventually (after a few minutes probably) you get this in the Experts tab:
width for some reason is zero
E.g.
2019.02.27 14:06:32.342 Channels XAUUSD,M5: width for some reason is zero
These errors spit out thick and fast (10 on each tick, even with I have selected to not use the current candle). These errors in the Experts tab slow down MT4, particularly if you have more than one instance of the indicator running. I have a 9 MB log file full of these errors from yesterday.
Is there any solution to them? Setting the Start Bar to 1 does not help this or performance as far as I can tell.
Also, if you are not using MT4 anymore, do you have an MT5 version of this indicator you can share?
Thank you, Sebastian.
This problem is easily solved. Just delete this part of the code. It was a service diagnosis and I just forgot to remove it.
Thanks again Nikolai, actually I commented out the same section as you deleted after my post already. I think it is helping with performance, but it's a bit early to say. I have 3 instances running on different symbols and it is still a big laggy, e.g. when I do Ctrl-Tab and Ctrl-Shift-Tab, especially the first time after putting MT4 into the foreground.
Yes, I was able to speed up the code about 1000 times, but in this free and very old primitive code I will not use it.
The indicator is very good, but it was much cleaner in color when it was several types of green, just: dark green, light green...
Was it always your friend indicator?
The indicator is very good, but it was much cleaner in color when it was several types of green, just: dark green, light green...
Was it always your friend indicator?
The color_i2 array is responsible for the color of the channels.
This is open source and you can change it at your discretion in accordance with your creativity.
Unfortunately, this old code is no longer interesting to me. If I will start to change something in it, then I want to change everything.
Please tell me how to use it with MT5
Please tell me how to use it with MT5
This is an indicator for Metatrader 4.
I want you to release only MT5.