Indicators: Channels - page 4

New comment
 
Prunus Yedoensis:

I want you to release only MT5.

<Deleted>

 

Can you help , How can I remove the colors

I want to see just the Lines and channels

 
seyedahmad khazaei #:

Can you help , How can I remove the colors

I want to see just the Lines and channels

  
 

It is much more interesting to recognize parabolic channels:



 

I prefer the straight channels. I have a version of this indicator where I fixed a couple of performance issues, and I've recently tried to convert it to MQL5. I've got my MQL5 version of it to compile, and I've now got it to usually run without errors too, but I still can not get it to work properly. Is there any chance of you releasing your MT5 ChannelsProf indicator @Nikolai Semko? (The one you shared a video of here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHRQ0o5WS0U)

Демонстрация индикатора ChannelsProf
Демонстрация индикатора ChannelsProf
  • 2016.02.27
  • www.youtube.com
Скоро на экранах ваших мониторов новый индикатор для MT5 ChannelsProf.
 
Seb7 #:

I prefer the straight channels. I have a version of this indicator where I fixed a couple of performance issues, and I've recently tried to convert it to MQL5. I've got my MQL5 version of it to compile, and I've now got it to usually run without errors too, but I still can not get it to work properly. Is there any chance of you releasing your MT5 ChannelsProf indicator @Nikolai Semko? (The one you shared a video of here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHRQ0o5WS0U)

Hi, I replied in a private message, since we are talking about a paid product

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHRQ0o5WS0U This indicator is also long outdated. This video is 9 years old.

Демонстрация индикатора ChannelsProf
Демонстрация индикатора ChannelsProf
  • 2016.02.27
  • www.youtube.com
Скоро на экранах ваших мониторов новый индикатор для MT5 ChannelsProf.
1234
New comment