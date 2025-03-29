Indicators: Channels - page 2
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It is quite sad though we have amazing experts creating amazing indicators which really helps traders, but most of the indicators doesnt work with the latest MT4 version. This is another indicator that doesnt work, in the sense, you cant even drag and drop in the chart. I understand some issues that can be resolved in the latest MT4, where one can edit the indie and change anything and compile and save, but for that one needs to be able to drag and drop the indie at the least, which is not the case here.
Very strange. At me all works, including drag and drop in the chart.
Very strange. At me all works, including drag and drop in the chart.
Thanks for your comment Nikolai. Can you let me know what version of MT4 you are using.
Cheers
GK
Thanks for your comment Nikolai. Can you let me know what version of MT4 you are using.
Cheers
GK
1126
1126
Thanks yet again Nikolai, never quite heard about this version anywhere. Do you think you could share the link where you got this version from, may be i will try installing to see if my issues wade away.
Many thanks for your continued response, much appreciated.
Warm Regards
GK
Thanks yet again Nikolai, never quite heard about this version anywhere. Do you think you could share the link where you got this version from, may be i will try installing to see if my issues wade away.
Many thanks for your continued response, much appreciated.
Warm Regards
GK
Unfortunately, according to the rules of the forum, I can not give you links to brokers, and on the MetaQuotes website, there are no installation files for MT4, because MQ has a policy of transition to MT5. But you can download the latest version of the distribution package on your broker’s website. I now found that now on the site of the brokers the last build is 1090. My indicator also works on this build.
I do not know where I got this version from. Probably there was an unsuccessful build and then decided to return to the old 1090 build. I now use only MT5.
Thank you Nikolai, sadly my latest build is only 1090, which the broker has.
So bad luck.
Appreciate you taking time to respond to my queries.
Wish you more pips.
Cheers
GK
Just to further add, after some windows update, many of my indicators have stopped working and no body on the net has a clue. I have tried uninstalling MT4 and doing a fresh install, but nothing helped.
So beware of any new windows update, not sure why it would screw up MT4, but that is a fact.
Cheers
GK
Just to further add, after some windows update, many of my indicators have stopped working and no body on the net has a clue. I have tried uninstalling MT4 and doing a fresh install, but nothing helped.
So beware of any new windows update, not sure why it would screw up MT4, but that is a fact.
Cheers
GK
It is not clear why the indicator does not work on your computer. The reasons may be different.
To be honest, I haven't been working for MT4 for a long time. My choice is only MT5.