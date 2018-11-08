indicator stop working
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- Is it possible - in the default MT5 platform - to put the MACD and the Stochastic in the same window on a PC screen like it is done on the Mobile MT5?
Do not double post.
I have deleted your other topic.
Contact the author/seller of the indicator.
The seller may have a point as that is a beta build/version of MT5. So either revert back to the stable 1881 build or try the newest beta update to see if it fixes the problem.
Also read the following: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/285411#comment_9132913
- 2018.10.25
- www.mql5.com
can anyone tell me where to download version 1881 please
The MT5 auto-update are bringing us to 1932 and 1940 versions in the last 2 weeks, so we can assume that they are the latest, "stable" and official versions.
If this is still in Beta, it is a very bad and inconsequential move from Metaquotes.
can anyone tell me where to download version 1881 please
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download
In theory it is a 1882 installer, but who knows what will be downloaded...
- www.metatrader5.com
Do not double post.
I have deleted your other topic.
Contact the author/seller of the indicator.
is anything being done to rectify problem
is anything being done to rectify problem
I wouldn't know. If you contact the author then he/she may be able to tell you.
I wouldn't know. If you contact the author then he/she may be able to tell you.
the author has said it is a problem with mt5 do we keep going around in circles until the problem disapears or will metatrader take responsibility and do something
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