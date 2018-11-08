indicator stop working

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since last mt5 update my indicator has stopped displaying on my charts and all instances have disappeared from all my charts it still shows in the navigator window and drags over to chart but wont display it also shows on the list of indicators on the chart has anyone any ideas
 

Do not double post.

I have deleted your other topic.

Contact the author/seller of the indicator.

 
I have contacted the seller and sent the logs and he says the problem is with  the 1932 build of mt5 
[Deleted]  
plumbob: I have contacted the seller and sent the logs and he says the problem is with  the 1932 build of mt5 

The seller may have a point as that is a beta build/version of MT5. So either revert back to the stable 1881 build or try the newest beta update to see if it fixes the problem.

Also read the following: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/285411#comment_9132913

How do I prevent auto updates? Or create fallback-points
How do I prevent auto updates? Or create fallback-points
  • 2018.10.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi everyone, does anybody know of a way, to prevent auto updates? Any registry tweaking or whatever? I'm running MT5 on two machines...
 

can anyone tell me where to download version 1881 please

 

The MT5 auto-update are bringing us to 1932 and 1940 versions in the last 2 weeks, so we can assume that they are the latest, "stable" and official versions.

If this is still in Beta, it is a very bad and inconsequential move from Metaquotes.

 
plumbob:

can anyone tell me where to download version 1881 please


https://www.metatrader5.com/en/download


In theory it is a 1882 installer, but who knows what will be downloaded...


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Download the MetaTrader 5 trading platform for free
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tried link but version 1940 downloaded which stops my imported indicator from working any one any ideas or are mq5 trying to solve the problem as it seems other indicators have stoped working after update to 1932 build 
 
Keith Watford:

Do not double post.

I have deleted your other topic.

Contact the author/seller of the indicator.

is anything being done to rectify problem

 
plumbob:

is anything being done to rectify problem

I wouldn't know. If you contact the author then he/she may be able to tell you.

 
Keith Watford:

I wouldn't know. If you contact the author then he/she may be able to tell you.

the author has said it is a problem with mt5 do we keep going around in circles until the problem disapears or will metatrader take responsibility and do something

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