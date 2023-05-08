Experts: VR---SETKA---3 - page 2
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Hi,
Can you write a program, as following
1. Buy pending order at 30 pips away and Sell Pending order at 30 pips away.
2. If the direction is a buy it will keep adding position at every 30 pips in the buy direction. When the profit is > $5 then set trailing stop to close the order and also all pending order will reset.
3. If the direction inital is a buy and the trend turn to sell. The sell pending order will start to add more sell order in the sell direction. When the profit is > $5 then set trailing stop to close the order and also all pending order will reset.
4. There will be no stop loss for this EA.
5. So capital must be take into condsieration of able to hold more order.
6. It will keep repeating.
7. Fix size of lot size. No martingale please.
Hi,
Can you write a program, as following
1. Buy pending order at 30 pips away and Sell Pending order at 30 pips away.
2. If the direction is a buy it will keep adding position at every 30 pips in the buy direction. When the profit is > $5 then set trailing stop to close the order and also all pending order will reset.
3. If the direction inital is a buy and the trend turn to sell. The sell pending order will start to add more sell order in the sell direction. When the profit is > $5 then set trailing stop to close the order and also all pending order will reset.
4. There will be no stop loss for this EA.
5. So capital must be take into condsieration of able to hold more order.
6. It will keep repeating.
7. Fix size of lot size. No martingale please.
email me on Skype voldemar227
//~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~//
int f=0;
if(Martin==true)
{
if (total==0){f=1 ;}
if (total>=1){f=total;}
LotB=Lots_New*f;
LotS=Lots_New*f;
}
//~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~//
then error .... To work on a few pairs of simultaneously So, this is
//~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~//
int f=0;
if(Martin==true)
{
if (n==0){f=1 ;}
if (n>=1){f=n;}
LotB=Lots_New*f;
LotS=Lots_New*f;
}
//~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~//
Thank you VOLDEMAR.
Made the change you recommended for simultaneous pairs.
I'm going to continue monitoring the EA with this change.
Thank you VOLDEMAR.
Made the change you recommended for simultaneous pairs.
I'm going to continue monitoring the EA with this change.
We are waiting for the results of )))
Hello,
After testing this EA live for roughly over one month on a LIVE account I have a few results and conclusions to share. Please see the below photograph for the results I obtained from running this EA live on EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD simultaneously with the default settings. The broker I use is a 5-digit US broker with 50:1 leverage.
The EA started off really well. As you can see it performed exceptionally the first two weeks earning 3.3% a week. Using Martingale losses were minimized and all seemed correct. However, that's when the weakness of this system was exposed. This EA cannot handle breakouts. That first sharp incline you see in the chart is due to the EURUSD breaking out about two weeks ago. This EA was not able to handle it due to the large positions it had already taken and I was Margin Called. After that the EA recovered nicely the following week only to be once again Margin Called the final week due to a breakout in the GBPUSD.
Not using stop losses seems like a good idea, especially if the system is a good one, but Margin Calls during breakouts are inevitable. Either that or you just don't take too much risk. I also have this EA running on a demo only trading AUDUSD and EURUSD with $10,000K and it has stalled because of the EURUSD positions it took two weeks ago. It has not lost any money, but my unrealized drawdown is -$500 with 400% in Free Margin while only earning $71 in three weeks.
I would love to hear what Voldemar suggests.
Thanks!
Hello,
After testing this EA live for roughly over one month on a LIVE account I have a few results and conclusions to share. Please see the below photograph for the results I obtained from running this EA live on EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD simultaneously with the default settings. The broker I use is a 5-digit US broker with 50:1 leverage.
The EA started off really well. As you can see it performed exceptionally the first two weeks earning 3.3% a week. Using Martingale losses were minimized and all seemed correct. However, that's when the weakness of this system was exposed. This EA cannot handle breakouts. That first sharp incline you see in the chart is due to the EURUSD breaking out about two weeks ago. This EA was not able to handle it due to the large positions it had already taken and I was Margin Called. After that the EA recovered nicely the following week only to be once again Margin Called the final week due to a breakout in the GBPUSD.
Not using stop losses seems like a good idea, especially if the system is a good one, but Margin Calls during breakouts are inevitable. Either that or you just don't take too much risk. I also have this EA running on a demo only trading AUDUSD and EURUSD with $10,000K and it has stalled because of the EURUSD positions it took two weeks ago. It has not lost any money, but my unrealized drawdown is -$500 with 400% in Free Margin while only earning $71 in three weeks.
I would love to hear what Voldemar suggests.
Thanks!