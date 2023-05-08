Experts: VR---SETKA---3

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VR---SETKA---3:

Extension of VR --- SETKA. Advisor to the grid works by Martin ...

Author: Владимир

 
Nice EA VOLDEMAR, I like it . It can be use most of my symbol in MT4. I things it can be use M5 timeframe only. The RDD so far so good and the trade just small amount. What is Plus and Procent mean?? I don't understand it. For me its okey but need some add function.
 

Here is the testing of VR Setka V3

Strategy Tester Report
VR---SETKA=3=M
GCM-Real (Build 432)


SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar (1 Lot = 100,000 Eur))
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2012.05.01 00:00 - 2012.09.14 23:30 (2012.05.01 - 2012.09.16)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersComment_1="settings"; Plus=50; TakeProfit=300; Distanciya=300; Lots=0; Percent=1; Martin=true; Comment_2="signalMA"; SignalMA=false; PeriodMA1=8; PeriodMA2=14; Comment_3="signalRSI"; SignalRSI=false; PeriodRSI=14; up=50; dw=50; Comment_4="signalProc"; Proc=true; Procent=1.3; Comment_5="Monitor"; Monitor=true; CORNER=0; Slip=2; Magic=1;
Bars in test5737Ticks modelled5004524Modelling quality70.79%
Mismatched charts errors18
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit-8963.44Gross profit10744.51Gross loss-19707.96
Profit factor0.55Expected payoff-21.97
Absolute drawdown8963.44Maximal drawdown13495.72 (92.87%)Relative drawdown92.87% (13495.72)
Total trades408Short positions (won %)210 (55.71%)Long positions (won %)198 (51.01%)
Profit trades (% of total)218 (53.43%)Loss trades (% of total)190 (46.57%)
Largestprofit trade361.54loss trade-1667.34
Averageprofit trade49.29loss trade-103.73
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)12 (392.93)consecutive losses (loss in money)13 (-13492.20)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)948.63 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)-13492.20 (13)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
[Deleted]  
khanman:
Nice EA VOLDEMAR, I like it . It can be use most of my symbol in MT4. I things it can be use M5 timeframe only. The RDD so far so good and the trade just small amount. What is Plus and Procent mean?? I don't understand it. For me its okey but need some add function.

not a question of
[Deleted]  

thank you, you are an honest guy

 
VOLDEMAR:
khanman:
Nice EA VOLDEMAR, I like it . It can be use most of my symbol in MT4. I things it can be use M5 timeframe only. The RDD so far so good and the trade just small amount. What is Plus and Procent mean?? I don't understand it. For me its okey but need some add function.

not a question of

not a question of what? No understand. That testing not so good. Use m5 than minimize your settings. Try it if it don't work i will tell you my setting.
[Deleted]  
Very Good... Thanks to Voldemar
 

very good result on alpari broker and GBP/USD/H1

other broker no good.

thanks a lot to share.

i will test again in EUR/USD/H1

but i see OrderModify error 1 in the Journal. is it affect open position?

can you fix it this problem?

 
can you send me your VR---SETKA---3 EA setting?
[Deleted]  
Traders I do not quite understand because they do not know English, using Google transliteration ... Error 1 is not dangerous, so (there is no error, but the result is not known)
 

i test this EA in one year from 2011 to 2012. at half year past, the result suddenly drop down to zero.

pls improve

thanks a lot.

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