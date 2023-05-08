Experts: VR---SETKA---3
Nice EA VOLDEMAR, I like it . It can be use most of my symbol in MT4. I things it can be use M5 timeframe only. The RDD so far so good and the trade just small amount. What is Plus and Procent mean?? I don't understand it. For me its okey but need some add function.
Here is the testing of VR Setka V3
Strategy Tester Report
VR---SETKA=3=M
GCM-Real (Build 432)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar (1 Lot = 100,000 Eur))
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2012.05.01 00:00 - 2012.09.14 23:30 (2012.05.01 - 2012.09.16)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Comment_1="settings"; Plus=50; TakeProfit=300; Distanciya=300; Lots=0; Percent=1; Martin=true; Comment_2="signalMA"; SignalMA=false; PeriodMA1=8; PeriodMA2=14; Comment_3="signalRSI"; SignalRSI=false; PeriodRSI=14; up=50; dw=50; Comment_4="signalProc"; Proc=true; Procent=1.3; Comment_5="Monitor"; Monitor=true; CORNER=0; Slip=2; Magic=1;
|Bars in test
|5737
|Ticks modelled
|5004524
|Modelling quality
|70.79%
|Mismatched charts errors
|18
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-8963.44
|Gross profit
|10744.51
|Gross loss
|-19707.96
|Profit factor
|0.55
|Expected payoff
|-21.97
|Absolute drawdown
|8963.44
|Maximal drawdown
|13495.72 (92.87%)
|Relative drawdown
|92.87% (13495.72)
|Total trades
|408
|Short positions (won %)
|210 (55.71%)
|Long positions (won %)
|198 (51.01%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|218 (53.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|190 (46.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|361.54
|loss trade
|-1667.34
|Average
|profit trade
|49.29
|loss trade
|-103.73
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|12 (392.93)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|13 (-13492.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|948.63 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-13492.20 (13)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
khanman:
Nice EA VOLDEMAR, I like it . It can be use most of my symbol in MT4. I things it can be use M5 timeframe only. The RDD so far so good and the trade just small amount. What is Plus and Procent mean?? I don't understand it. For me its okey but need some add function.
Nice EA VOLDEMAR, I like it . It can be use most of my symbol in MT4. I things it can be use M5 timeframe only. The RDD so far so good and the trade just small amount. What is Plus and Procent mean?? I don't understand it. For me its okey but need some add function.
not a question of
thank you, you are an honest guy
VOLDEMAR:
not a question of
khanman:
Nice EA VOLDEMAR, I like it . It can be use most of my symbol in MT4. I things it can be use M5 timeframe only. The RDD so far so good and the trade just small amount. What is Plus and Procent mean?? I don't understand it. For me its okey but need some add function.
Nice EA VOLDEMAR, I like it . It can be use most of my symbol in MT4. I things it can be use M5 timeframe only. The RDD so far so good and the trade just small amount. What is Plus and Procent mean?? I don't understand it. For me its okey but need some add function.
not a question of
not a question of what? No understand. That testing not so good. Use m5 than minimize your settings. Try it if it don't work i will tell you my setting.
Very Good... Thanks to Voldemar
very good result on alpari broker and GBP/USD/H1
other broker no good.
thanks a lot to share.
i will test again in EUR/USD/H1
but i see OrderModify error 1 in the Journal. is it affect open position?
can you fix it this problem?
can you send me your VR---SETKA---3 EA setting?
Traders I do not quite understand because they do not know English, using Google transliteration ... Error 1 is not dangerous, so (there is no error, but the result is not known)
i test this EA in one year from 2011 to 2012. at half year past, the result suddenly drop down to zero.
pls improve
thanks a lot.
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VR---SETKA---3:
Author: Владимир